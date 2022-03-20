Miso, honey and butter roasted Brussels sprouts

Preheat the oven to 200C fan bake.

Trim the ends from the Brussels sprouts, then cut them in half lengthways.

Melt the butter in a small saucepan over low heat, then add the miso and honey. Mix well until fully combined.

Remove from the heat and drizzle over the Brussels. Toss well to make sure every bit is coated in the sauce.

Drizzle over a little olive oil and a pinch of salt and pepper.

Roast for 20-25 minutes until cooked through and charred in places.