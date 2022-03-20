Miso, honey and butter roasted Brussels sprouts

Prepare to be converted to a Brussels sprouts lover with this miso, honey, butter number.
Ingredients
|400g
|Brussels sprouts
|1-2 Tbsp
|butter
|1 Tbsp
|miso paste
|2 tsp
|honey or maple syrup
|1 Tbsp
|olive oil
|To taste
|salt and pepper
To garnish - optional
|1
|small chilli, finely chopped
|3 Tbsp
|feta cheese, crumbled
|3 Tbsp
|roasted almonds, roughly chopped
|1-2 Tbsp
|tahini
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 200C fan bake.
- Trim the ends from the Brussels sprouts, then cut them in half lengthways.
- Melt the butter in a small saucepan over low heat, then add the miso and honey. Mix well until fully combined.
- Remove from the heat and drizzle over the Brussels. Toss well to make sure every bit is coated in the sauce.
- Drizzle over a little olive oil and a pinch of salt and pepper.
- Roast for 20-25 minutes until cooked through and charred in places.
- Once cooked, add to a large plate or platter and sprinkle over the chilli, feta and almonds and a drizzle of tahini, if desired.
Laura Bedwell and Nikki Crerar are the owners of the weekly menu planning and meal prep service Assortment. Catch them on Instagram @assortment___ or head to assortmentfoods.com for more.