Miso, honey and butter roasted Brussels sprouts

By Laura Bedwell and Nikki Crerar

Prepare to be converted to a Brussels sprouts lover with this miso, honey, butter number.

Ingredients

400gBrussels sprouts
1-2 Tbspbutter
1 Tbspmiso paste
2 tsphoney or maple syrup
1 Tbspolive oil
To tastesalt and pepper

To garnish - optional

1small chilli, finely chopped
3 Tbspfeta cheese, crumbled
3 Tbsproasted almonds, roughly chopped
1-2 Tbsptahini

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 200C fan bake.
  2. Trim the ends from the Brussels sprouts, then cut them in half lengthways.
  3. Melt the butter in a small saucepan over low heat, then add the miso and honey. Mix well until fully combined.
  4. Remove from the heat and drizzle over the Brussels. Toss well to make sure every bit is coated in the sauce.
  5. Drizzle over a little olive oil and a pinch of salt and pepper.
  6. Roast for 20-25 minutes until cooked through and charred in places.
  7. Once cooked, add to a large plate or platter and sprinkle over the chilli, feta and almonds and a drizzle of tahini, if desired.

Laura Bedwell and Nikki Crerar are the owners of the weekly menu planning and meal prep service Assortment. Catch them on Instagram @assortment___ or head to assortmentfoods.com for more.

