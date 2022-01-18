Voyager 2021 media awards
Mango and cardamom lassi

for 2 people
Babiche Martens

Angela Casley
By
Angela Casley

Food writer for Viva

Capitalise on all of those juicy, brightly coloured mangoes at the supermarket. Create this delicious lassi by popping a few ingredients into a blender — it’s done in minutes. The hint of cardamom is a favourite. I usually add a sneaky bit more.

Ingredients

2 cupsMangoes, ripe, cut into cubes (Main)
½ tspGround cardamom (Main)
2 cupsYoghurt
1 tspRunny honey
1 cupIce, crushed
1 TbspChopped mint

Directions

  1. Into a blender place the mango, cardamom, yoghurt, honey and ice. Blend until smooth.
  2. Serve in glasses and sprinkle with mint and a little extra cardamom.

