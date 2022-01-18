Mango and cardamom lassi

Capitalise on all of those juicy, brightly coloured mangoes at the supermarket. Create this delicious lassi by popping a few ingredients into a blender — it’s done in minutes. The hint of cardamom is a favourite. I usually add a sneaky bit more.
Ingredients
|2 cups
|Mangoes, ripe, cut into cubes (Main)
|½ tsp
|Ground cardamom (Main)
|2 cups
|Yoghurt
|1 tsp
|Runny honey
|1 cup
|Ice, crushed
|1 Tbsp
|Chopped mint
Directions
- Into a blender place the mango, cardamom, yoghurt, honey and ice. Blend until smooth.
- Serve in glasses and sprinkle with mint and a little extra cardamom.