Mango and cardamom lassi

Capitalise on all of those juicy, brightly coloured mangoes at the supermarket. Create this delicious lassi by popping a few ingredients into a blender — it’s done in minutes. The hint of cardamom is a favourite. I usually add a sneaky bit more.

Ingredients

2 cups Mangoes, ripe, cut into cubes (Main) ½ tsp Ground cardamom (Main) 2 cups Yoghurt 1 tsp Runny honey 1 cup Ice, crushed 1 Tbsp Chopped mint

Directions

Into a blender place the mango, cardamom, yoghurt, honey and ice. Blend until smooth. Serve in glasses and sprinkle with mint and a little extra cardamom.

