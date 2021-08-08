Voyager 2021 media awards
for 2 people
Leftover Roast Chicken Noodle Soup. Extract from Cluck Oink Baa Moo by Miranda Ballard, published by Ryland Peters & Small. Photography by Steve Painter.

By: Miranda Ballard

A lovely leftover idea for classic roast chicken, and so easy to throw together for a light and nutritious weeknight supper.

Ingredients

1 Tbspolive oil
1red chilli, deseeded and chopped
1garlic clove, finely chopped
1 TbspThai fish sauce
1 tsptamarind paste
1 tspsoft brown sugar
1 tspturmeric
Pinchcumin
Pinchground ginger (or 1.5 cm root ginger, finely chopped)
4spring onions, chopped (and/or other stir-fry vegetables as you like)
150mlcoconut milk
300g(approx.) leftover roast chicken, shredded
700mlchicken stock
100–200gdried noodles
To seasonSalt and black pepper
To serveFresh coriander leaves
Sprinklesesame seeds, to serve (optional)

Directions

  1. Heat the oil in a pan with tall sides that is large enough to hold a litre of liquid over a medium heat. Fry the chilli and garlic with the fish sauce, tamarind paste, sugar, turmeric, cumin, ginger and a good pinch each of salt and pepper.
  2. Add the spring onions and cook until golden. Pour in the coconut milk, add the shredded leftover chicken and cook until the mixture starts to bubble. Pour in the stock and bring back to the boil. Boil for 4–5 minutes.
  3. Follow the packet instructions to cook your noodles, but most need only a few minutes cooking time, so add them into the soup and cook for the required amount of time.
  4. Serve with a sprinkle of fresh coriander on top. To add a bit of toasty crunch, heat a dry frying pan over a medium heat and toast a handful of sesame seeds for 1–2 minutes until brown. Sprinkle them on the top, too.
  • Serves: 2

Edited extract from Cluck Oink Baa Moo by Miranda Ballard, published by Ryland Peters & Small. Photography by Steve Painter, distributed by bookreps.co.nz, RRP $39.99

