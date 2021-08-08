Leftover Roast Chicken Noodle Soup. Extract from Cluck Oink Baa Moo by Miranda Ballard, published by Ryland Peters & Small. Photography by Steve Painter.

A lovely leftover idea for classic roast chicken, and so easy to throw together for a light and nutritious weeknight supper.

Ingredients

1 Tbsp olive oil 1 red chilli, deseeded and chopped 1 garlic clove, finely chopped 1 Tbsp Thai fish sauce 1 tsp tamarind paste 1 tsp soft brown sugar 1 tsp turmeric Pinch cumin Pinch ground ginger (or 1.5 cm root ginger, finely chopped) 4 spring onions, chopped (and/or other stir-fry vegetables as you like) 150ml coconut milk 300g (approx.) leftover roast chicken, shredded 700ml chicken stock 100–200g dried noodles To season Salt and black pepper To serve Fresh coriander leaves Sprinkle sesame seeds, to serve (optional)

Directions

Heat the oil in a pan with tall sides that is large enough to hold a litre of liquid over a medium heat. Fry the chilli and garlic with the fish sauce, tamarind paste, sugar, turmeric, cumin, ginger and a good pinch each of salt and pepper. Add the spring onions and cook until golden. Pour in the coconut milk, add the shredded leftover chicken and cook until the mixture starts to bubble. Pour in the stock and bring back to the boil. Boil for 4–5 minutes. Follow the packet instructions to cook your noodles, but most need only a few minutes cooking time, so add them into the soup and cook for the required amount of time. Serve with a sprinkle of fresh coriander on top. To add a bit of toasty crunch, heat a dry frying pan over a medium heat and toast a handful of sesame seeds for 1–2 minutes until brown. Sprinkle them on the top, too.

Serves: 2

Edited extract from Cluck Oink Baa Moo by Miranda Ballard, published by Ryland Peters & Small. Photography by Steve Painter, distributed by bookreps.co.nz, RRP $39.99