Leftover roast chicken noodle soup

A lovely leftover idea for classic roast chicken, and so easy to throw together for a light and nutritious weeknight supper.
Ingredients
|1 Tbsp
|olive oil
|1
|red chilli, deseeded and chopped
|1
|garlic clove, finely chopped
|1 Tbsp
|Thai fish sauce
|1 tsp
|tamarind paste
|1 tsp
|soft brown sugar
|1 tsp
|turmeric
|Pinch
|cumin
|Pinch
|ground ginger (or 1.5 cm root ginger, finely chopped)
|4
|spring onions, chopped (and/or other stir-fry vegetables as you like)
|150ml
|coconut milk
|300g
|(approx.) leftover roast chicken, shredded
|700ml
|chicken stock
|100–200g
|dried noodles
|To season
|Salt and black pepper
|To serve
|Fresh coriander leaves
|Sprinkle
|sesame seeds, to serve (optional)
Directions
- Heat the oil in a pan with tall sides that is large enough to hold a litre of liquid over a medium heat. Fry the chilli and garlic with the fish sauce, tamarind paste, sugar, turmeric, cumin, ginger and a good pinch each of salt and pepper.
- Add the spring onions and cook until golden. Pour in the coconut milk, add the shredded leftover chicken and cook until the mixture starts to bubble. Pour in the stock and bring back to the boil. Boil for 4–5 minutes.
- Follow the packet instructions to cook your noodles, but most need only a few minutes cooking time, so add them into the soup and cook for the required amount of time.
- Serve with a sprinkle of fresh coriander on top. To add a bit of toasty crunch, heat a dry frying pan over a medium heat and toast a handful of sesame seeds for 1–2 minutes until brown. Sprinkle them on the top, too.
- Serves: 2
Edited extract from Cluck Oink Baa Moo by Miranda Ballard, published by Ryland Peters & Small. Photography by Steve Painter, distributed by bookreps.co.nz, RRP $39.99