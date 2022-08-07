Lebanese chicken tray bake

Putting something super tasty on the table in no time is easy with John Gregory-Smith's Fast Feasts: Quick, Easy Recipes with a Middle Eastern Twist.
"One of the most luscious Lebanese meze is a spicy potato dish called batata harra," says John.
"The potatoes are fried until crispy and then tossed in a garlicky chilli dressing. I have borrowed this element and added it to a chicken and potato traybake. It really does make the most delicious supper to serve any time."
Ingredients
|600g
|potatoes, cut into chunky chips
|4
|chicken thighs, skin on and bone in
|2 Tbsp
|peanut oil
|4 tsp
|smoked paprika
|2 handfuls
|roughly chopped coriander leaves and stalks
|½
|red chilli, deseeded if you like, roughly chopped
|1 clove
|garlic
|½
|lemon, juice only
|2 Tbsp
|olive oil
|To taste
|sea salt
|To serve
|green salad and mayonnaise
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 200°C fan. Put the potatoes and chicken into a mixing bowl and add the peanut oil, 2 teaspoons of smoked paprika and a really good pinch of salt and mix together. Transfer to a large roasting tin. You want a pretty even layer so things get crispy. Bung into the hot oven and roast for 50–60 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through and the potatoes are crispy.
- Meanwhile, put the coriander, chilli, garlic, lemon juice, olive oil, remaining smoked paprika and a pinch of salt into a mini chopper. Add 2 tablespoons of water and blitz into a thick dressing. Spoon into a serving bowl.
- To serve, transfer the chicken and potatoes to a warm serving dish and drizzle over a little of the dressing. Serve immediately with a green salad, mayonnaise and the remaining dressing at the table.
Edited extract from Fast Feasts: Quick, Easy Recipes with a Middle Eastern Twist by John Gregory-Smith, published by Welbeck. Photography by Nassima Rothacker.
- Serves: 4