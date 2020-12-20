Lebanese chicken kebabs with cauliflower rice recipe

Pump up the barbecue for these quick-to-marinate chicken thighs. While they are marinating, get the cauliflower cooked and ready; it is almost nicer at room temperature. If you are like me, double the tahini drizzle and use it on salads over the next couple of days.
Ingredients
|600g
|boneless chicken thighs
|½ cup
|unsweetened yoghurt
|1 tsp
|cumin
|1 tsp
|paprika
|½ tsp
|salt
|2 tsp
|runny honey
Cauliflower Rice
|2 Tbsp
|olive oil
|½
|onion, finely diced
|2 cloves
|garlic, chopped
|½ tsp
|cumin
|½ tsp
|coriander
|1 pinch
|chilli flakes
|3 cups
|cauliflower rice
|1 cup
|drained chickpeas
|½ cup
|chopped coriander
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Tahini Drizzle
|¼ cup
|tahini
|2 Tbsp
|lemon juice
|2 tsp
|runny honey
Directions
- Cut the thighs into thirds and place into a large bowl. Combine the yoghurt, cumin, paprika, salt and honey together and pour over the chicken, tossing to combine well. Set aside for at least 1 hour. Thread onto skewers.
- For the rice, heat the oil in a frying pan. Add the onion and garlic, cooking for 2 or 3 minutes to soften. Stir in the cumin, coriander and chilli flakes for 2 minutes. Add the cauliflower and chickpeas until hot through. Stir through the fresh coriander.
- For the tahini dressing, combine all the ingredients in a jar and shake well.
- Heat a barbecue grill until hot. Cook the chicken skewers for a few minutes each side until cooked through. Serve hot with the rice and tahini drizzle.