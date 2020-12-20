Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Recipes

Lebanese chicken kebabs with cauliflower rice recipe

Lebanese chicken kebabs with cauliflower rice recipe

Lebanese chicken kebabs with cauliflower rice. Photo by Babiche Martens.

Pump up the barbecue for these quick-to-marinate chicken thighs. While they are marinating, get the cauliflower cooked and ready; it is almost nicer at room temperature. If you are like me, double the tahini drizzle and use it on salads over the next couple of days.

Ingredients

600gboneless chicken thighs
½ cupunsweetened yoghurt
1 tspcumin
1 tsppaprika
½ tspsalt
2 tsprunny honey

Cauliflower Rice

2 Tbspolive oil
½onion, finely diced
2 clovesgarlic, chopped
½ tspcumin
½ tspcoriander
1 pinchchilli flakes
3 cupscauliflower rice
1 cupdrained chickpeas
½ cupchopped coriander

Tahini Drizzle

¼ cuptahini
2 Tbsplemon juice
2 tsprunny honey

Directions

  1. Cut the thighs into thirds and place into a large bowl. Combine the yoghurt, cumin, paprika, salt and honey together and pour over the chicken, tossing to combine well. Set aside for at least 1 hour. Thread onto skewers.
  2. For the rice, heat the oil in a frying pan. Add the onion and garlic, cooking for 2 or 3 minutes to soften. Stir in the cumin, coriander and chilli flakes for 2 minutes. Add the cauliflower and chickpeas until hot through. Stir through the fresh coriander.
  3. For the tahini dressing, combine all the ingredients in a jar and shake well.
  4. Heat a barbecue grill until hot. Cook the chicken skewers for a few minutes each side until cooked through. Serve hot with the rice and tahini drizzle.

Collections you may like

Summer berry recipes
Eatwell

Summer berry recipes

Quick Read

Raspberries, blackberries and blueberries... make the most of this summer bounty.

Pomegranate recipes
Eatwell

Pomegranate recipes

Quick Read

Pomegranate seeds add a gorgeous pop of colour to countless sweet and savoury dishes.

Sensational cherries
Eatwell

Sensational cherries

Quick Read

Devour cherries in their freshest glory, or get cooking with these cherry recipes.