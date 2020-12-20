Lebanese chicken kebabs with cauliflower rice recipe

Lebanese chicken kebabs with cauliflower rice. Photo by Babiche Martens.

Pump up the barbecue for these quick-to-marinate chicken thighs. While they are marinating, get the cauliflower cooked and ready; it is almost nicer at room temperature. If you are like me, double the tahini drizzle and use it on salads over the next couple of days.

Ingredients

600g boneless chicken thighs ½ cup unsweetened yoghurt 1 tsp cumin 1 tsp paprika ½ tsp salt 2 tsp runny honey

Cauliflower Rice

2 Tbsp olive oil ½ onion, finely diced 2 cloves garlic, chopped ½ tsp cumin ½ tsp coriander 1 pinch chilli flakes 3 cups cauliflower rice 1 cup drained chickpeas ½ cup chopped coriander

Tahini Drizzle

¼ cup tahini 2 Tbsp lemon juice 2 tsp runny honey

Directions