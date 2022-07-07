Voyager 2021 media awards
Japanese chilli tofu with udon noodles

for 4 people

Carolyn Robertson

Julie Le Clerc
By
Julie Le Clerc

Cook, author, food stylist and presenter.

Ingredients

2 tspChilli sauce
1 tspWasabi paste
2 TbspDark soy sauce
1 TbspTeriyaki sauce
½ tspChilli powder
350 gFirm tofu, sliced into 4 portions (Main)
1 LtrVegetable stock
400 gUdon noodles, use fresh noodles if available
1 bunchSpring onion, finely sliced
2 to serveLimes, halved

Directions

  1. In a bowl, combine chilli, wasabi, soy and teriyaki sauces and chilli powder.
  2. Spread this mixture over tofu and leave to marinate in a ceramic dish for 20 minutes.
  3. Heat a large non-stick frying-pan with a little oil and cook tofu over a medium heat for 2-3 minutes on each side until golden brown.
  4. Meanwhile, bring stock to the boil. Add noodles and simmer for 2-3 minutes.
  5. Divide noodles between 4 serving bowls, cover noodles with hot stock.
  6. Top with cooked tofu and garnish with green shallots. Serve lime halves on the side.

