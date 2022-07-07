Japanese chilli tofu with udon noodles

Ingredients
|2 tsp
|Chilli sauce
|1 tsp
|Wasabi paste
|2 Tbsp
|Dark soy sauce
|1 Tbsp
|Teriyaki sauce
|½ tsp
|Chilli powder
|350 g
|Firm tofu, sliced into 4 portions (Main)
|1 Ltr
|Vegetable stock
|400 g
|Udon noodles, use fresh noodles if available
|1 bunch
|Spring onion, finely sliced
|2 to serve
|Limes, halved
Directions
- In a bowl, combine chilli, wasabi, soy and teriyaki sauces and chilli powder.
- Spread this mixture over tofu and leave to marinate in a ceramic dish for 20 minutes.
- Heat a large non-stick frying-pan with a little oil and cook tofu over a medium heat for 2-3 minutes on each side until golden brown.
- Meanwhile, bring stock to the boil. Add noodles and simmer for 2-3 minutes.
- Divide noodles between 4 serving bowls, cover noodles with hot stock.
- Top with cooked tofu and garnish with green shallots. Serve lime halves on the side.