Japanese chilli tofu with udon noodles

In a bowl, combine chilli, wasabi, soy and teriyaki sauces and chilli powder.

Spread this mixture over tofu and leave to marinate in a ceramic dish for 20 minutes.

Heat a large non-stick frying-pan with a little oil and cook tofu over a medium heat for 2-3 minutes on each side until golden brown.

Meanwhile, bring stock to the boil. Add noodles and simmer for 2-3 minutes.

Divide noodles between 4 serving bowls, cover noodles with hot stock.