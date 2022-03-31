Jamie Oliver's harissa chicken traybake

5 Ingredients Quick & Easy Food is Jamie Oliver's easiest-to-use book yet with each recipe calling for just five key ingredients to assist in our good food on the table everyday pursuits.

Total: 9 minutes prep, 45 minutes cook

Calories 297kcal fat 11.4g sat fat 2.7g protein 35g carbs 13.9g sugar 12.2g salt 0.9g fibre 5.8g

Ingredients

4 mixed-colour peppers

2 red onions

1 x 1.2kg whole free-range chicken

4 heaped teaspoons rose harissa

4 sprigs of fresh mint

Directions

Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/gas 4. Deseed the peppers and tear into big chunks, peel and quarter the onions and break apart into petals, then place it all in a 30cm x 40cm roasting tray. Use a large sharp knife to carefully cut down the back of the chicken, so you can open it out flat, then score the legs. Add to the tray with the harissa, and a little sea salt, black pepper and red wine vinegar. Toss well, making sure you get into all the nooks and crannies of the chicken. Sit the chicken flat on top of the veg, skin side up, and roast it all for 50 minutes, or until gnarly and cooked through. Pick over the mint leaves before dishing up.

More 5-ingredient recipes from Jamie