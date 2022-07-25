Herby smashed pea pesto on sourdough

Ingredients
|8 slices
|sourdough
|For drizzling
|olive oil
|4 Tbsp
|dukkah or seed topping
Pea pesto
|1 cup
|peas, defrosted
|1 cup
|fresh herbs, we used coriander and mint
|½ cup
|roasted almonds
|1
|lemon, juice only
|3 Tbsp
|tahini
|3 Tbsp
|olive oil
|To taste
|salt and pepper
Directions
- Place all the pea pesto ingredients in a blender or food processor and blend until combined but still a little chunky; season to taste. Set aside until you are ready to serve.
- Lightly toast the sourdough and drizzle with olive oil, top with the herby smashed pea pesto and sprinkle over dukkah or seed topping.
Laura Bedwell and Nikki Crerar run Assortment. Catch them on Instagram @assortment___ or head to assortmentfoods.com for more.