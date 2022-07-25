Voyager 2021 media awards
Herby smashed pea pesto on sourdough

By Laura Bedwell and Nikki Crerar

Ingredients

8 slicessourdough
For drizzlingolive oil
4 Tbspdukkah or seed topping

Pea pesto

1 cuppeas, defrosted
1 cupfresh herbs, we used coriander and mint
½ cuproasted almonds
1lemon, juice only
3 Tbsptahini
3 Tbspolive oil
To tastesalt and pepper

Directions

  1. Place all the pea pesto ingredients in a blender or food processor and blend until combined but still a little chunky; season to taste. Set aside until you are ready to serve.
  2. Lightly toast the sourdough and drizzle with olive oil, top with the herby smashed pea pesto and sprinkle over dukkah or seed topping.

Laura Bedwell and Nikki Crerar run Assortment. Catch them on Instagram @assortment___ or head to assortmentfoods.com for more.

