Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Recipes

Hemp and basil pesto recipe

Hemp and basil pesto recipe

Edible Christmas gifts: Hemp and Basil Pesto. Photo by Babiche Martens.

Angela Casley
By:

A jar of pesto is one of the most delightful — and useful — gifts to receive during the festive season. Add a generous dollop to a cheese platter, use it to top crispy crostini or toss through spaghetti for a quick-smart dinner.

Ingredients

2 cupsbasil leaves
1 clovesgarlic
1 cupgrated parmesan
1/3 cuphemp seeds
½ cuproasted pine nuts
2 Tbsplemon juice
½ cupolive oil

Directions

  1. Into a kitchen processor place the basil, garlic, parmesan, hemp seeds, pine nuts, lemon juice and olive oil. Blitz until well combined. Scrape down the sides to get every last bit.
  2. Store in small jars ready to gift.

Collections you may like

Summer berry recipes
Eatwell

Summer berry recipes

Quick Read

Raspberries, blackberries and blueberries... make the most of this summer bounty.

Pomegranate recipes
Eatwell

Pomegranate recipes

Quick Read

Pomegranate seeds add a gorgeous pop of colour to countless sweet and savoury dishes.

Sensational cherries
Eatwell

Sensational cherries

Quick Read

Devour cherries in their freshest glory, or get cooking with these cherry recipes.