Hemp and basil pesto recipe

Edible Christmas gifts: Hemp and Basil Pesto. Photo by Babiche Martens.

A jar of pesto is one of the most delightful — and useful — gifts to receive during the festive season. Add a generous dollop to a cheese platter, use it to top crispy crostini or toss through spaghetti for a quick-smart dinner.

Ingredients

2 cups basil leaves 1 cloves garlic 1 cup grated parmesan 1/3 cup hemp seeds ½ cup roasted pine nuts 2 Tbsp lemon juice ½ cup olive oil

Directions