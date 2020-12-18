Hemp and basil pesto recipe

A jar of pesto is one of the most delightful — and useful — gifts to receive during the festive season. Add a generous dollop to a cheese platter, use it to top crispy crostini or toss through spaghetti for a quick-smart dinner.
Ingredients
|2 cups
|basil leaves
|1 cloves
|garlic
|1 cup
|grated parmesan
|1/3 cup
|hemp seeds
|½ cup
|roasted pine nuts
|2 Tbsp
|lemon juice
|½ cup
|olive oil
Directions
- Into a kitchen processor place the basil, garlic, parmesan, hemp seeds, pine nuts, lemon juice and olive oil. Blitz until well combined. Scrape down the sides to get every last bit.
- Store in small jars ready to gift.