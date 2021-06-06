Green Curry Chicken Tray Bake

Seeking fresh inspiration for mid-week dinners? New World brings you a delicious and healthy weekly recipe to warm up the evenings with – give it a go tonight! This aromatic, Thai-inspired dish is super easy to prepare - and saves on dishes! Fragrant, delicious and versatile too, you can easily swap out the bok choy for other veg such as broccoli or green beans.
Serves: 4-5
Prep time: 10 mins
Cooking time: 40 mins
Skill level: Easy as
Ingredients
|1 kg
|Bone-in chicken thighs
|2 Tbsp
|Flour
|1-2 Tbsp
|Green curry paste (depending on how spicy you like it)
|400 ml
|Tin Pams Coconut Milk
|2 Tbsp
|Fish sauce
|400 g
|Kūmara, peeled and cut into chunks
|2
|Bok choy, sliced lengthwise into quarters
Method
- Preheat the oven to 180°C. Dust the chicken thighs in flour. Heat an ovenproof pan and add the oil. Fry the chicken until golden (about 4-5 minutes).
- Add the curry paste and cook for a minute or so and then add the coconut milk, fish sauce and 1/2 cup water and bring up to a simmer.
- Place the kūmara into a baking dish and add chicken and curry sauce. Put into the oven for 20 minutes, then add the bok choy and cook for a further 10 minutes until the kūmara and bok choy are tender. Serve and enjoy!
Top Tip
- To add a bit of zingy freshness to the curry, add grated lemon or lime zest and juice just before serving.
- Serve with rice, garnish with coriander and add chopped chilli for a little more heat.
