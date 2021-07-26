Voyager 2021 media awards
Ginger soy salmon on noodles

for 4 people
Angela Casley
Angela Casley

Food writer for Viva

This salmon noodle dish is a favourite. It is so fresh, quick to prepare and looks gorgeous with vibrant green vegetables. Don’t overcook these, a little crunch is essential. In Sydney we were served a plate of bok choy on its own drizzled with a delicious mixture of soy, sesame oil and fresh ginger. Simple and delicious.

Ingredients

½ cupRunny honey
¼ cupTamari
2 TbspFresh ginger, grated
2 TbspMirin
1 cupWater
4 piecesSalmon, approx. 150g each (Main)
2 headsBok choy
1 cupEdamame beans
300 gNoodles, cooked to packet instructions
1 TbspSeaweed, dried, optional
1 TbspChopped chives, optional

Directions

  1. Preheat an oven to 180C.
  2. Combine the honey, tamari, ginger, mirin and water in a bowl. Place the salmon in a flattish dish and pour over the honey mixture. Let it marinate for at least 20 minutes, turning once.
  3. Shake off the excess marinade and bake the salmon for 15 minutes or till done to your liking, depending on the thickness.
  4. While the salmon cooks, heat the marinade in a pot, adding another cup of water. Cook the bok choy and edamame.
  5. To serve place some noodles in a bowl, top with greens and salmon. Spoon over the liquid. Garnish with seaweed and chopped chives.

