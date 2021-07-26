Ginger soy salmon on noodles

This salmon noodle dish is a favourite. It is so fresh, quick to prepare and looks gorgeous with vibrant green vegetables. Don’t overcook these, a little crunch is essential. In Sydney we were served a plate of bok choy on its own drizzled with a delicious mixture of soy, sesame oil and fresh ginger. Simple and delicious.
Ingredients
|½ cup
|Runny honey
|¼ cup
|Tamari
|2 Tbsp
|Fresh ginger, grated
|2 Tbsp
|Mirin
|1 cup
|Water
|4 pieces
|Salmon, approx. 150g each (Main)
|2 heads
|Bok choy
|1 cup
|Edamame beans
|300 g
|Noodles, cooked to packet instructions
|1 Tbsp
|Seaweed, dried, optional
|1 Tbsp
|Chopped chives, optional
Directions
- Preheat an oven to 180C.
- Combine the honey, tamari, ginger, mirin and water in a bowl. Place the salmon in a flattish dish and pour over the honey mixture. Let it marinate for at least 20 minutes, turning once.
- Shake off the excess marinade and bake the salmon for 15 minutes or till done to your liking, depending on the thickness.
- While the salmon cooks, heat the marinade in a pot, adding another cup of water. Cook the bok choy and edamame.
- To serve place some noodles in a bowl, top with greens and salmon. Spoon over the liquid. Garnish with seaweed and chopped chives.