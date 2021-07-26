Ginger soy salmon on noodles

Babiche Martens

This salmon noodle dish is a favourite. It is so fresh, quick to prepare and looks gorgeous with vibrant green vegetables. Don’t overcook these, a little crunch is essential. In Sydney we were served a plate of bok choy on its own drizzled with a delicious mixture of soy, sesame oil and fresh ginger. Simple and delicious.

Ingredients

½ cup Runny honey ¼ cup Tamari 2 Tbsp Fresh ginger, grated 2 Tbsp Mirin 1 cup Water 4 pieces Salmon, approx. 150g each (Main) 2 heads Bok choy 1 cup Edamame beans 300 g Noodles, cooked to packet instructions 1 Tbsp Seaweed, dried, optional 1 Tbsp Chopped chives, optional

Directions

Preheat an oven to 180C. Combine the honey, tamari, ginger, mirin and water in a bowl. Place the salmon in a flattish dish and pour over the honey mixture. Let it marinate for at least 20 minutes, turning once. Shake off the excess marinade and bake the salmon for 15 minutes or till done to your liking, depending on the thickness. While the salmon cooks, heat the marinade in a pot, adding another cup of water. Cook the bok choy and edamame. To serve place some noodles in a bowl, top with greens and salmon. Spoon over the liquid. Garnish with seaweed and chopped chives.

