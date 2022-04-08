Feijoa and blueberry buttermilk cake

Babiche Martens

When you have run out of ideas for the feijoas that still are coming thick off the trees, or they are falling but a little small in size, try this feijoa buttermilk cake. Moist and delicious, it’s a great way to use the fruit to the end of its season.

I have run over some with the lawnmower but I am still picking the best to use, scooping out the flesh to eat fresh, getting the last tastes before we have to wait another year. If you cannot get buttermilk, add a tablespoon of lemon juice to a cup of milk and, voila, a home-made substitute.

Topping

¾ cup Brown sugar ¼ cup Flour 75 g Butter, cut into cubes

Cake mixture

120 g Butter 1 cup Sugar 1 tsp Vanilla 3 Eggs 2 cups Flour 2 tsp Baking powder 1 cup Buttermilk (Main) 6 Feijoas, peeled and sliced (Main) ½ cup Blueberries

Directions

Set oven to 160C. Line a 22cm cake tin with baking paper. In a small bowl combine the brown sugar and flour. Rub the butter into the mix to create rough-looking crumbs. Set aside. Cream the butter and sugar until pale. Add the vanilla then eggs one at a time. Stir the flour, baking powder and buttermilk through until well combined. Pour the cake mixture into the lined tin. Cover the top of the cake with feijoa slices and sprinkle over the blueberries. Cover the top of the cake with the crumble mixture, patting down slightly. Bake in the oven for 50 minutes, until a skewer comes out clean. If the top browns too quickly cover with tinfoil. Remove from the oven and cool in the tin. Serve with a dollop of greek yoghurt or cream.

