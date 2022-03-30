Donna Hay's super crunchy grilled chicken schnitzel

'Put away the deep fryer' super crunchy grilled chicken schnitzel. Photo / Con Poulos

Donna Hay's beloved Basics to Brilliance Kids cookbook is back – this revised version remains a cooking bible for kids and the modern family who love to eat, cook, celebrate and have fun together. Here's a taster of the fun-filled, simple family-friendly recipes on offer from one of Australia's most famed food personalities

Ingredients

3 cups fresh sourdough or wholemeal breadcrumbs 2½ Tbsp extra virgin olive oil, plus extra for drizzling ¾ cup f inely grated parmesan (for a golden crumb) 1 Tbsp fresh thyme leaves To taste sea salt and cracked black pepper 4 x 180g chicken breast fillets, trimmed To serve store-bought oven-baked fries and salad, or bread rolls, mayonnaise and lettuce

Directions

Preheat oven grill (broiler) to high. Place the breadcrumbs, olive oil, parmesan, thyme, salt and pepper into a bowl and mix to combine. Place the chicken between 2 sheets of non-stick baking paper and, using a rolling pin or meat mallet, pound the thick end of the chicken until it is 2cm thick (this helps it cook evenly). Place the chicken on a greased baking tray and top generously with the crumb mixture, using your fingertips to press it onto the chicken. Drizzle with a little extra olive oil and grill for 6–8 minutes or until it is cooked through and the crumbs are golden. With oven gloves on, remove the chicken from the oven. Serve with a simple salad and oven-baked fries, or in a bread roll with mayonnaise and lettuce.

Edited extract from Basics to Brilliance Kids by Donna Hay. Published by HarperCollins, RRP $49.99