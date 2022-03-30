Donna Hay's super crunchy grilled chicken schnitzel

Donna Hay's beloved Basics to Brilliance Kids cookbook is back – this revised version remains a cooking bible for kids and the modern family who love to eat, cook, celebrate and have fun together. Here's a taster of the fun-filled, simple family-friendly recipes on offer from one of Australia's most famed food personalities
Ingredients
|3 cups
|fresh sourdough or wholemeal breadcrumbs
|2½ Tbsp
|extra virgin olive oil, plus extra for drizzling
|¾ cup f
|inely grated parmesan (for a golden crumb)
|1 Tbsp
|fresh thyme leaves
|To taste
|sea salt and cracked black pepper
|4 x 180g
|chicken breast fillets, trimmed
|To serve
|store-bought oven-baked fries and salad, or bread rolls, mayonnaise and lettuce
Directions
- Preheat oven grill (broiler) to high. Place the breadcrumbs, olive oil, parmesan, thyme, salt and pepper into a bowl and mix to combine.
- Place the chicken between 2 sheets of non-stick baking paper and, using a rolling pin or meat mallet, pound the thick end of the chicken until it is 2cm thick (this helps it cook evenly).
- Place the chicken on a greased baking tray and top generously with the crumb mixture, using your fingertips to press it onto the chicken. Drizzle with a little extra olive oil and grill for 6–8 minutes or until it is cooked through and the crumbs are golden.
- With oven gloves on, remove the chicken from the oven. Serve with a simple salad and oven-baked fries, or in a bread roll with mayonnaise and lettuce.
Edited extract from Basics to Brilliance Kids by Donna Hay. Published by HarperCollins, RRP $49.99