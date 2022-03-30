Voyager 2021 media awards
Donna Hay's juicy little meatballs in tomato sauce

for 4 people

Juicy little meatballs in tomato sauce. Photo / William Meppem

Donna Hay's beloved Basics to Brilliance Kids cookbook is back – this revised version remains a cooking bible for kids and the modern family who love to eat, cook, celebrate and have fun together. Here's a taster of the fun-filled, simple family-friendly recipes on offer from one of Australia's most famed food personalities

Ingredients

¾ cupfresh sourdough or wholemeal breadcrumbs
2 Tbspmilk
600glean beef or chicken mince
1 TbspDijon mustard (my secret tip)
1 Tbspthyme leaves
To tastesea salt and cracked black pepper

Tomato sauce

3 cupstomato puree (passata)
1 cupgood-quality beef or chicken stock
2 clovesgarlic, crushed
2 sprigsbasil (just for cooking)

Directions

  1. Place the breadcrumbs and milk in a big bowl and mix, using a wooden spoon, to combine. Allow to stand for 1 minute.
  2. Add the beef, garlic, mustard, thyme, salt and pepper. Mix it all really (really!) well with the spoon, so everything's fully combined.
  3. Line a tray with non-stick baking paper. Using clean hands that are wet with a little bit of water (to combat stickiness), roll 2 tablespoons of the beef mixture into a ball. Place on the tray, then repeat until you've used all the mixture.
  4. To make the tomato sauce, place a large non-stick frying pan over medium heat. Add the puree, stock, garlic and basil and bring to a simmer (you'll see gentle bubbles appear).
  5. Slide the meatballs into the sauce (watching for splashes). Simmer for 10 minutes or until cooked through, rolling them around with a wooden spoon every few minutes so they cook evenly. Discard the basil sprigs and serve the meatballs and sauce on top of hot spaghetti or veges.

Edited extract from Basics to Brilliance Kids by Donna Hay. Published by HarperCollins, RRP $49.99.

