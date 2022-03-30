Donna Hay's juicy little meatballs in tomato sauce

Donna Hay's beloved Basics to Brilliance Kids cookbook is back – this revised version remains a cooking bible for kids and the modern family who love to eat, cook, celebrate and have fun together. Here's a taster of the fun-filled, simple family-friendly recipes on offer from one of Australia's most famed food personalities
Ingredients
|¾ cup
|fresh sourdough or wholemeal breadcrumbs
|2 Tbsp
|milk
|600g
|lean beef or chicken mince
|1 Tbsp
|Dijon mustard (my secret tip)
|1 Tbsp
|thyme leaves
|To taste
|sea salt and cracked black pepper
Tomato sauce
|3 cups
|tomato puree (passata)
|1 cup
|good-quality beef or chicken stock
|2 cloves
|garlic, crushed
|2 sprigs
|basil (just for cooking)
Directions
- Place the breadcrumbs and milk in a big bowl and mix, using a wooden spoon, to combine. Allow to stand for 1 minute.
- Add the beef, garlic, mustard, thyme, salt and pepper. Mix it all really (really!) well with the spoon, so everything's fully combined.
- Line a tray with non-stick baking paper. Using clean hands that are wet with a little bit of water (to combat stickiness), roll 2 tablespoons of the beef mixture into a ball. Place on the tray, then repeat until you've used all the mixture.
- To make the tomato sauce, place a large non-stick frying pan over medium heat. Add the puree, stock, garlic and basil and bring to a simmer (you'll see gentle bubbles appear).
- Slide the meatballs into the sauce (watching for splashes). Simmer for 10 minutes or until cooked through, rolling them around with a wooden spoon every few minutes so they cook evenly. Discard the basil sprigs and serve the meatballs and sauce on top of hot spaghetti or veges.
Edited extract from Basics to Brilliance Kids by Donna Hay. Published by HarperCollins, RRP $49.99.