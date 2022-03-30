Donna Hay's juicy little meatballs in tomato sauce

Juicy little meatballs in tomato sauce. Photo / William Meppem

Donna Hay's beloved Basics to Brilliance Kids cookbook is back – this revised version remains a cooking bible for kids and the modern family who love to eat, cook, celebrate and have fun together. Here's a taster of the fun-filled, simple family-friendly recipes on offer from one of Australia's most famed food personalities

Ingredients

¾ cup fresh sourdough or wholemeal breadcrumbs 2 Tbsp milk 600g lean beef or chicken mince 1 Tbsp Dijon mustard (my secret tip) 1 Tbsp thyme leaves To taste sea salt and cracked black pepper

Tomato sauce

3 cups tomato puree (passata) 1 cup good-quality beef or chicken stock 2 cloves garlic, crushed 2 sprigs basil (just for cooking)

Directions

Place the breadcrumbs and milk in a big bowl and mix, using a wooden spoon, to combine. Allow to stand for 1 minute. Add the beef, garlic, mustard, thyme, salt and pepper. Mix it all really (really!) well with the spoon, so everything's fully combined. Line a tray with non-stick baking paper. Using clean hands that are wet with a little bit of water (to combat stickiness), roll 2 tablespoons of the beef mixture into a ball. Place on the tray, then repeat until you've used all the mixture. To make the tomato sauce, place a large non-stick frying pan over medium heat. Add the puree, stock, garlic and basil and bring to a simmer (you'll see gentle bubbles appear). Slide the meatballs into the sauce (watching for splashes). Simmer for 10 minutes or until cooked through, rolling them around with a wooden spoon every few minutes so they cook evenly. Discard the basil sprigs and serve the meatballs and sauce on top of hot spaghetti or veges.

Edited extract from Basics to Brilliance Kids by Donna Hay. Published by HarperCollins, RRP $49.99.