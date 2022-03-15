It's amazing what you can throw together with the remnants in the fridge and a few cupboard staples - these three meals are impressive in flavour, ease and practicality.
Lentils and beans with cumin roast veges
Serves 2
This is the kind of meal you'll want to regularly whip up for lunch or dinner at home - delicious and satisfying.
Ingredients
1 eggplant
2 Tbsp olive oil
1 tsp cumin seeds
1 red onion, cut into wedges
1 red capsicum, sliced
1 tsp sea salt
½ tsp chilli flakes
1 small head broccoli, chopped into florets
400g tin cannellini beans, drained
400g tin lentils, drained
Garlicky yoghurt
½ cup Greek natural yoghurt
1 Tbsp mayonnaise
Finely grated zest of a lemon
1 clove garlic, crushed
To serve
¼ cup store-bought dukkah
Directions
1. Preheat the oven 190˚C.
2. Cut the eggplant in half lengthways, then into 2cm cubes. Put the oil in a roasting dish, add the eggplant, onion, capsicum, sea salt and chilli flakes and stir to coat with the oil. Cook for 15 minutes then add the broccoli and cook a further 10 minutes, or until the eggplant is cooked through. Add the beans and lentils and cook a further 5 minutes to heat. Serve with garlicky yoghurt and dukkah.
3. For the garlicky yoghurt: Whisk all the ingredients together and store, covered in the fridge for up to 3 days.
Top tips:
- Pan-fry lamb or beef tenderloins, slice and pop on top before serving or stir through a drained tin of tuna.
- Swap out the broccoli for cauliflower florets and add 1 chopped kumara with the cauliflower.
- Stir through 200 grams cooked pasta and top with crumbled feta to extend the meal.
- Serve cold as a salad, with spinach leaves, crumbled feta and chopped black olives. Add a little water to the sauce to use as a dressing.
- Add chopped tomatoes and grated tasty cheese, and serve in warm wraps with garlicky sauce. (Add cooked meat of your choice here too.)
- Recipe by Sarah Tuck
Chickpea and cauliflower curry
Serves 2-3
With old-school flavours and a gentle warmth this curry is perfect for the whole family.
Ingredients
2 Tbsp olive oil
1 tsp cumin seeds
1 brown onion, chopped
1 thumb ginger, peeled and grated
2 cloves garlic, crushed
1 tsp turmeric
1 Tbsp curry powder
1 Tbsp garam masala
½ large cauliflower (or 1 small head broccoli), chopped into florets
400ml coconut milk
400g frozen spinach
400g-tin chickpeas, drained
To serve
⅓ cup toasted sliced almonds
⅓ cup apricot chutney
2 Tbsp picked coriander leaves
Rice, flatbreads or naan
Directions
1. Heat the oil in a large, deep frying pan and cook the cumin seeds for a few minutes, until fragrant.
2. Add the onion and cook for 6-7 minutes until the onion has softened. Add the ginger, garlic and spices, cook for 2 minutes, stirring, then add the cauliflower. Cook for 5 minutes, then add the coconut milk and frozen spinach. Cook a further 5 minutes or until the cauliflower is tender.
3. Add the chickpeas and cook a few minutes to heat through. Serve with almonds, a good blob of chutney and some warm flatbreads.
Top tips:
- Feel free to add 400 grams trimmed, chopped chicken thighs when adding the cauliflower and extend the cooking time by 5 minutes to ensure they are cooked through.
- Whiz half of the curry with a stick blender and return to the remainder to make a thick, nourishing soup.
- Add chopped celery with the onion, and golden raisins and tomato paste with the cauliflower for more of a Coronation Chicken vibe (and if you fancy add the chicken as above too!)
- Add 1 sliced red chilli and 300grams raw prawns with the cauliflower, for a spicy twist.
- Add 1 peeled, chopped kumara, or 1 cup chopped pumpkin and an extra 150mls coconut milk with the cauliflower for a larger meal.
- Recipe by Sarah Tuck
Basic garlic and chilli pasta
Serves 1
Originally designed for late-night Italian revellers on their arrival home this basic pasta is a ready in a flash.
Ingredients
100g dried spaghetti
2 Tbsp olive oil plus extra to serve
2 cloves garlic, crushed
½ tsp chilli flakes
2 Tbsp finely chopped parsley
¼ cup freshly grated parmesan
Sea salt and ground pepper
Directions
1. Cook the spaghetti in a large saucepan of salted boiling water for 1 minute less than the packet instructions.
2. While the spaghetti is cooking heat the olive oil in a large sauté pan and cook the garlic and chilli flakes over a low heat for 2 minutes or until lightly golden but not browned. Season with salt and pepper. Reserve a ¼ cup of the cooking water then drain the pasta. Add the hot pasta and reserved water to the sauté pan along with the parsley and toss together. Add 3 tablespoons of the parmesan and toss again.
3. Transfer to a serving bowl and drizzle with a little more oil, the remaining parmesan, a pinch of sea salt and a grind of pepper.
Top tips:
- Feel free to protein-up by cooking 60 grams raw prawns, chopped chorizo, bacon or pancetta in the oil before adding the garlic and chilli flakes.
- Add cooked thawed, peeled prawns with the garlic and chilli flakes.
- Slice a cured chorizo sausage into thin rounds and cook until lightly golden.
- Pop in a handful of baby spinach leaves and toss to wilt.
- Slice a couple of marinated artichokes and stir through the oil.
- Chop 3-4 good anchovies and let them melt into the oil.
- Add 1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest and 1 tablespoon of lemon juice.
- Capers, green and black olives are all fantastic add-ins.
- Add a small handful of roughly chopped hazelnuts, pine nuts or walnuts to the garlic oil and cook until lightly golden.
- Recipe by Claire Aldous & Sarah Tuck
Find more great recipes at dish.co.nz