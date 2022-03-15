Basic garlic and chilli pasta. Photo / Sarah Tuck

It's amazing what you can throw together with the remnants in the fridge and a few cupboard staples - these three meals are impressive in flavour, ease and practicality.

Lentils and beans with cumin roast veges

Serves 2

This is the kind of meal you'll want to regularly whip up for lunch or dinner at home - delicious and satisfying.

Ingredients

1 eggplant

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 red onion, cut into wedges

1 red capsicum, sliced

1 tsp sea salt

½ tsp chilli flakes

1 small head broccoli, chopped into florets

400g tin cannellini beans, drained

400g tin lentils, drained

Garlicky yoghurt

½ cup Greek natural yoghurt

1 Tbsp mayonnaise

Finely grated zest of a lemon

1 clove garlic, crushed

To serve

¼ cup store-bought dukkah

Directions

1. Preheat the oven 190˚C.

2. Cut the eggplant in half lengthways, then into 2cm cubes. Put the oil in a roasting dish, add the eggplant, onion, capsicum, sea salt and chilli flakes and stir to coat with the oil. Cook for 15 minutes then add the broccoli and cook a further 10 minutes, or until the eggplant is cooked through. Add the beans and lentils and cook a further 5 minutes to heat. Serve with garlicky yoghurt and dukkah.

3. For the garlicky yoghurt: Whisk all the ingredients together and store, covered in the fridge for up to 3 days.

Top tips:

- Pan-fry lamb or beef tenderloins, slice and pop on top before serving or stir through a drained tin of tuna.

- Swap out the broccoli for cauliflower florets and add 1 chopped kumara with the cauliflower.

- Stir through 200 grams cooked pasta and top with crumbled feta to extend the meal.

- Serve cold as a salad, with spinach leaves, crumbled feta and chopped black olives. Add a little water to the sauce to use as a dressing.

- Add chopped tomatoes and grated tasty cheese, and serve in warm wraps with garlicky sauce. (Add cooked meat of your choice here too.)

- Recipe by Sarah Tuck

Lentils and beans with cumin roast veges. Photo / Sarah Tuck

Chickpea and cauliflower curry

Serves 2-3

With old-school flavours and a gentle warmth this curry is perfect for the whole family.

Ingredients

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 brown onion, chopped

1 thumb ginger, peeled and grated

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 tsp turmeric

1 Tbsp curry powder

1 Tbsp garam masala

½ large cauliflower (or 1 small head broccoli), chopped into florets

400ml coconut milk

400g frozen spinach

400g-tin chickpeas, drained

To serve

⅓ cup toasted sliced almonds

⅓ cup apricot chutney

2 Tbsp picked coriander leaves

Rice, flatbreads or naan

Directions

1. Heat the oil in a large, deep frying pan and cook the cumin seeds for a few minutes, until fragrant.

2. Add the onion and cook for 6-7 minutes until the onion has softened. Add the ginger, garlic and spices, cook for 2 minutes, stirring, then add the cauliflower. Cook for 5 minutes, then add the coconut milk and frozen spinach. Cook a further 5 minutes or until the cauliflower is tender.

3. Add the chickpeas and cook a few minutes to heat through. Serve with almonds, a good blob of chutney and some warm flatbreads.

Top tips:

- Feel free to add 400 grams trimmed, chopped chicken thighs when adding the cauliflower and extend the cooking time by 5 minutes to ensure they are cooked through.

- Whiz half of the curry with a stick blender and return to the remainder to make a thick, nourishing soup.

- Add chopped celery with the onion, and golden raisins and tomato paste with the cauliflower for more of a Coronation Chicken vibe (and if you fancy add the chicken as above too!)

- Add 1 sliced red chilli and 300grams raw prawns with the cauliflower, for a spicy twist.

- Add 1 peeled, chopped kumara, or 1 cup chopped pumpkin and an extra 150mls coconut milk with the cauliflower for a larger meal.

- Recipe by Sarah Tuck

Chickpea and cauliflower curry. Photo / Sarah Tuck

Basic garlic and chilli pasta

Serves 1

Originally designed for late-night Italian revellers on their arrival home this basic pasta is a ready in a flash.

Ingredients

100g dried spaghetti

2 Tbsp olive oil plus extra to serve

2 cloves garlic, crushed

½ tsp chilli flakes

2 Tbsp finely chopped parsley

¼ cup freshly grated parmesan

Sea salt and ground pepper

Directions

1. Cook the spaghetti in a large saucepan of salted boiling water for 1 minute less than the packet instructions.

2. While the spaghetti is cooking heat the olive oil in a large sauté pan and cook the garlic and chilli flakes over a low heat for 2 minutes or until lightly golden but not browned. Season with salt and pepper. Reserve a ¼ cup of the cooking water then drain the pasta. Add the hot pasta and reserved water to the sauté pan along with the parsley and toss together. Add 3 tablespoons of the parmesan and toss again.

3. Transfer to a serving bowl and drizzle with a little more oil, the remaining parmesan, a pinch of sea salt and a grind of pepper.

Top tips:

- Feel free to protein-up by cooking 60 grams raw prawns, chopped chorizo, bacon or pancetta in the oil before adding the garlic and chilli flakes.

- Add cooked thawed, peeled prawns with the garlic and chilli flakes.

- Slice a cured chorizo sausage into thin rounds and cook until lightly golden.

- Pop in a handful of baby spinach leaves and toss to wilt.

- Slice a couple of marinated artichokes and stir through the oil.

- Chop 3-4 good anchovies and let them melt into the oil.

- Add 1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest and 1 tablespoon of lemon juice.

- Capers, green and black olives are all fantastic add-ins.

- Add a small handful of roughly chopped hazelnuts, pine nuts or walnuts to the garlic oil and cook until lightly golden.

- Recipe by Claire Aldous & Sarah Tuck

Basic garlic and chilli pasta. Photo / Sarah Tuck

