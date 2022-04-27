Eat-your-greens soup with puffed quinoa and parmesan crisps. Photo / Josh Griggs

Get a dose of green goodness with kale, spinach, peas and leeks - while always ticking the delicious box.

Mini spinach pies with rosemary, lemon and feta

Makes about 13 mini pies

Great for vegetarians and meat-lovers alike, these mini spinach pies make a great lunch or snack with drinks.

Ingredients

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 onion, finely chopped

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 Tbsp finely chopped fresh rosemary

1 clove garlic, crushed

1 tsp cumin

½ tsp ground coriander

½ tsp cinnamon

¼ cup currants

¼ cup pine nuts

240g washed and dried baby spinach (a salad spinner is good for this)

1–2 tsp lemon juice

150g feta, crumbled

500g ready rolled shortcrust pastry sheets

1 egg, whisked

2 Tbsp sesame seeds

To serve

Your favourite chutney

Directions

1. Heat the oil in a large heavy based pot or deep frying pan and cook the onion over a medium gentle heat for 5 minutes. Season well with salt and pepper, and add the rosemary, garlic, spices, currants and pine nuts.

2. Cook a further 3–4 minutes, stirring.

3. Add the spinach and enough lemon juice that the spinach doesn't start to stick. Cook, stirring, until the spinach is wilted and just cooked.

4. Remove from the heat, leave to cool then transfer to a bowl and add the crumbled feta.

5. Cut 13 x 10cm circles from the pastry. I cut around a large mug to do this.

6. Fill each pastry circle with a heaped tablespoon of mixture and fold in half then squeeze the edges together and roll to seal.

7. Brush with egg and sprinkle with sesame seeds then place on a baking paper lined tray.

8. Pop in the fridge while the oven preheats to 190˚C. Bake for 25 minutes until golden. Serve with your favourite chutney.

- Recipe by Sarah Tuck

Mini spinach pies with rosemary, lemon and feta. Photo / Sarah Tuck

Eat-your-greens soup with puffed quinoa and parmesan crisps

Serves 4-6

Fill this soup with your own combination of greens – kale, silverbeet, watercress, swiss chard and rocket are other delicious leafy options.

Ingredients

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 Tbsp butter

1 brown onion, thinly sliced

1 large leek, white and pale green part thinly sliced

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 bay leaf

1 tsp sea salt

1L vegetable stock

2 cups frozen peas

1 large cos lettuce, thinly sliced

2 cups packed baby spinach

¼ cup packed mint leaves

Sea salt and ground pepper

To serve

½ cup crème fraîche

Small handful pea shoots or fresh mint leaves

Puffed quinoa and parmesan crisps (see recipe below)

Directions

1. Heat the oil and butter in a large saucepan. Add the onion, leek, garlic, bay leaf and sea salt. Cover and cook for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until tender.

2. Add the vegetable stock and bring to the boil then simmer for 10 minutes. Remove and discard the bay leaf.

3. Add the peas and lettuce, bring to the boil and simmer for 2 minutes. Stir in the spinach and mint until wilted. Use a stick blender to make a smooth soup. Season.

4. To serve: Ladle the soup into bowls and top with a drizzle of crème fraîche and some pea shoots or a few mint leaves. Serve the crisps alongside.

Puffed quinoa and parmesan crisps

Makes 10-12 depending on size

2½ cups freshly grated parmesan cheese

⅓ cup puffed quinoa

Good grind black pepper

1. Line a flat baking tray. Preheat the oven to 180°C fan bake.

2. Combine the parmesan, puffed quinoa and pepper in a bowl.

3. Place heaped tablespoons of the mixture spaced well apart on the prepared baking tray. I put 5-6 on the tray. Cook for 7-8 minutes, or until a good golden colour. Cool on the tray before carefully lifting off. Repeat with remaining mixture.

Eat-your-greens soup with puffed quinoa and parmesan crisps. Photo / Josh Griggs

Braised cannellini with kale and burrata

Serves 6

Simple flavours combine magically to create a super-satisfying, light yet hearty meal.

Ingredients

200g dried cannellini beans

1 bay leaf

1 large sprig rosemary

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 large onion, chopped

1 large leek, trimmed, halved lengthways and sliced

4 cloves garlic, crushed

½ tsp chilli flakes

2 bunches Italian cavolo nero (kale), leaves stripped from stems, chopped

400g-tin chopped peeled tomatoes

⅔ cup white wine

1 lemon, finely grated zest only

⅓ cup finely chopped parsley, plus leaves to garnish

200g burrata

2 Tbsp lemon oil

Directions

1. Cover the beans with water and leave to soak for 8 hours.

2. Drain well and bring to a simmer with at least 2 litres of water.

3. Add the bay and rosemary and simmer for 1¼–1½ hours or until just tender.

4. Drain, reserving 1 cup of the cooking water. Add the reserved water to the beans to stop them drying out.

5. Heat the oil in a large, deep frying pan and cook the onion and leek over a medium heat for 8 minutes. Add the garlic and chilli flakes and cook for 2 minutes, then add the kale. Stir well and cook a further 10 minutes.

6. Add the tomatoes, wine, lemon zest and cook for 5 minutes, then add the drained beans and cook for a further 5 minutes. Stir through the parsley and serve topped with drained, torn burrata, a drizzle of lemon oil and the parsley leaves.

- Recipe by Sarah Tuck

Braised cannellini with kale and burrata. Photo / Sarah Tuck

