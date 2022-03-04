Prawn and chorizo kebabs with smoked paprika mayo, from Dish magazine. Photo / Josh Griggs

This week, the mornings have had just the faintest chill in the air. If you're not quite ready to say goodbye to summer, make the most of this weekend with friends, a few drinks and these perfect little snacking canapes, ideal for passing around at the evening sets in.

Barbecued scallops with miso dressing

We've given these lovely fresh scallops a dip in the miso dressing then a quick burst on the barbecue or sauté pan for more deliciousness.

Makes 12 skewers

INGREDIENTS

24 large fresh scallops

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

MISO DRESSING

1/3 cup white miso

3 tablespoons each mirin and sake

2 tablespoons caster sugar

1 clove garlic, crushed

½ teaspoon togarashi

TO SERVE

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon lemon juice

finely grated zest 1 lemon

1 spring onion, very finely chopped

EQUIPMENT

12 thin skewers

DIRECTIONS

1. DRESSING: Place all the ingredients in a small saucepan and whisk over a low heat until smooth. Bring to the boil then simmer for 2 minutes. Cool completely.

2. Put the scallops in a shallow dish and add half the dressing, turning gently to coat well. Reserve the remaining dressing.

3. TO COOK: Thread the scallops onto skewers. Heat a little oil in

a sauté pan and when hot, add the skewers. Cook for 1 minute each side, or until just cooked through.

4. TO SERVE: Place the scallop skewers on a serving plate. Whisk the oil and lemon juice into the remaining dressing then stir in the lemon zest and spring onion. Spoon over the scallops and serve immediately.

- Recipe by Claire Aldous

Barbecued scallops with miso dressing, from Dish magazine. Photo / Josh Griggs

Prawn and chorizo kebabs with smoked paprika mayo

Makes 16 skewers

INGREDIENTS

KEBABS

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

2 cloves garlic, crushed

½ teaspoon cumin seeds

finely grated zest 1 lemon

1 tablespoon lemon juice

2 tablespoons olive oil

sea salt and ground pepper

16 large raw prawns, peeled with tail on

2 x cured chorizo sausages, about 250 grams total, each sliced into 8 rounds

SMOKED PAPRIKA MAYO

½ cup good-quality egg mayonnaise

1 roasted red capsicum, peeled, seeded and roughly chopped

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

Equipment

16 thin metal or wooden skewers

DIRECTIONS

1. KEBABS: Thoroughly combine all the ingredients in a large bowl. Place a piece of chorizo in the curve of each prawn and push a skewer through, passing through both ends of the prawn and the chorizo. Cover and refrigerate until ready to cook.

2. MAYO: Blitz all the ingredients in a food processor and season.

3. TO COOK: Heat a frying pan over a medium heat and lightly oil. Cook the skewers until the prawns are golden and cooked, about 2 minutes per side. Serve with the mayo.

- Recipe by Claire Aldous

Prawn and chorizo kebabs with smoked paprika mayo, from Dish magazine. Photo / Josh Griggs

Reuben sliders

These are spectacular served as the evening progresses and appetites are growing.

Serves 12

INGREDIENTS

DRESSING

11/3 cups good-quality mayonnaise

1/3 cup tomato sauce

3 teaspoons horseradish

1 teaspoon ground paprika

sea salt and ground pepper

TO ASSEMBLE

Brioche slider buns (see recipe below)

150 grams grated Gruyère cheese

250 grams pastrami

2 cups sauerkraut

12 cocktail gherkins

BRIOCHE ROLLS

This recipe makes more than you need for the Reuben Sliders, but extra cooked rolls freeze beautifully. Thaw, halve and toast before using.

BRIOCHE

1¾ cups plain flour

1 cup high-grade flour

2 tablespoons caster sugar

1¼ teaspoons fine salt

2 teaspoons instant yeast

150 grams butter, very soft but not melted

3 large eggs

1 large egg yolk

¼ cup water

EGG WASH

1 large egg, lightly beaten

1 tablespoon each

white sesame seeds and caraway seeds

EQUIPMENT

12 small skewers

DIRECTIONS

1. DRESSING: Whisk all of the ingredients together and store in a sealed container in the fridge for up to a week.

2. Preheat the oven to 180°C regular bake.

3. TO ASSEMBLE: Split the slider buns in half. Top the bases with the grated cheese and heat with the slider tops until the cheese has melted. Top the bases with pastrami, Russian Dressing and sauerkraut. Secure the slider lids in place with a gherkin-spiked skewer and serve immediately.

4. BRIOCHE ROLLS: Place all the ingredients in a stand mixer and beat for about 10 minutes, or until the mixture is smooth and shiny and is pulling away from the side of the bowl.

5. Transfer to a large, lightly greased bowl, cover and refrigerate for up to 24 hours. The slow rise develops flavour and makes the dough easier to shape.

6. The next day, remove the dough from the fridge and form into the desired size buns and place on baking paper-lined trays, spacing them about 4cm apart. Keep in mind they will be double in size when baked. Cover with a tea towel and leave until well risen and are quite puffy. This can take 1-2 hours.

7. Preheat the oven to 160°C fan bake.

8. Brush the buns gently with the egg wash and sprinkle with the seeds. Bake for about 22-25 minutes until a good golden colour.

COOK'S NOTE: This makes about 24 slider-sized buns, or you can make larger hamburger-sized buns if desired.

- Recipe by Sarah Tuck

Reuben sliders from Dish magazine. Photo / Sarah Tuck

Find more great recipes at dish.co.nz