Leek risotto with toasted walnuts, sage brown butter and creamy brie, from Dish magazine. Photo / Josh Griggs

We're not ready to let go of summer yet and a long weekend is the perfect chance to make a little more effort in the kitchen. Spend a little time with these elegant dishes, and feed your bubble with a meal that can be drawn out all afternoon.

Slow-braised shoulder of lamb with oregano and lemon salsa

Full-flavoured, rustic and very delicious! Slow-cooking renders this meat so tender and juicy that it can be just pulled apart. The zesty Oregano and Lemon Salsa adds a final flourish.

Serves: 6-8

Ingredients

1.5- to 2-kilogram bone-in lamb shoulder

1 head of garlic, cloves separated and peeled

2 big sprigs rosemary

2 brown onions, thickly sliced

1 cup chicken stock

sea salt and ground pepper

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

Oregano and lemon salsa, to serve (see recipe below)

Oregano and lemon salsa (GF) (V)

1/3 packed cup parsley leaves

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh oregano

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 clove garlic, crushed

finely grated zest 1 lemon

2 tablespoons lemon juice

sea salt and ground pepper

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 200°C fan bake.

2. Make 6 deep slits in the lamb and press a clove of garlic into each one. Put the remaining garlic, rosemary, onions and the stock in the base of a roasting dish and season.

3. Stir the brown sugar and vinegar together, rub all over the lamb and season with salt and pepper. Place fat side up in the dish and roast for 30 minutes.

4. Take out of the oven, cover with a piece of baking paper then seal the dish tightly with foil.

5. Reduce the heat to 150°C regular bake.

6. Cook for about 3½ hours, or until the lamb is very tender when pierced with a skewer. Remove the paper and foil and roast for a further 30 minutes. Let the meat rest for 20 minutes before serving.

To serve: Pull the meat off the bones, discarding any excess fat. Spoon over some the cooking juices and cloves of garlic from the dish, and a good dollop of salsa.

Cook's note: We served the lamb over hot polenta (click here to see the recipe). A creamy potato or parsnip mash would also be delicious. The lamb can be cooked 2-3 days ahead. Cool then cover and chill. Lift off and discard the layer of fat that will have set over the jellied cooking juices. Re-cover the baking dish and place back in a 180°C oven for about 1-1½ hours, or until fully heated through to the bone.

Oregano and lemon salsa

Stir all the ingredients together and season generously with salt and pepper.

Makes ½ cup

- Recipe by Claire Aldous and Sarah Tuck

Slow-braised shoulder of lamb with oregano and lemon salsa, from Dish magazine. Photo / Josh Griggs

Leek risotto with toasted walnuts, sage brown butter and creamy brie

Leek, thyme, and garlic is a wonderfully nurturing combination – add a generous slice of rich, creamy brie, crispy sage leaves and nutty browned butter and you're onto a winner.

Serves: 2

Ingredients

2 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 large leek, thinly sliced

2 cloves garlic, crushed

2 teaspoons thyme

1 bay leaf

¾ cup risotto rice, eg Arborio

½ cup white wine

2½ cups warm chicken stock

2 tablespoons crème fraîche

½ cup freshly grated parmesan

sea salt and ground pepper

To serve

2 generous slices creamy brie

Crispy sage brown butter (see recipe below)

¼ cup toasted walnuts, chopped

Directions

1. Melt the butter with the oil in a medium saucepan then add the leek, garlic, thyme and bay leaf with a good pinch of salt. Cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until the leek is soft but not coloured. Stir in the rice then add the wine and cook until most of the liquid has been absorbed.

2. Begin adding the stock, a ladle at a time, stirring and allowing the liquid to be absorbed before adding the next quantity.

3. When the risotto is tender to the bite and has a creamy consistency (about 20 minutes), add the crème fraîche and parmesan and stir to combine. Season if needed.

To serve: Place the risotto in warm shallow plates and top with the cheese, warm sage brown butter, crispy sage and the walnuts. Serve immediately.

Crispy sage brown butter

Ingredients

100 grams butter

10 fresh sage leaves

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Directions

Melt the butter in a sauté pan and add the sage leaves. Cook until the butter is a nutty brown colour and the sage is crisp. Transfer the sage leaves to a plate and add the lemon juice. Set aside and keep warm. Makes 1/3 cup

- Recipe by Claire Aldous

Goat's cheese, sticky walnut and caramelised onion tarts

Sweet, caramelised onions, earthy thyme and goat's cheese on crispy flaky pastry – it's a winning combination. Adding sticky walnuts takes them to a next-level starter or a light lunch when served with a salad.

Makes: 4

Ingredients

Sticky walnuts (see recipe below)

1/3 cup caster sugar

1 tablespoon water

½ cup walnut pieces

Tarts

500 grams ready-rolled puff pastry

1 egg yolk mixed with ½ teaspoon water

350 grams rind-on goat's cheese

olive oil for brushing

sea salt and ground pepper

sprigs thyme

Caramelised onions (see recipe below)

Directions

Sticky walnuts: Line a baking tray with baking paper. Preheat the oven to 190°C fan bake. Put the sugar and water in a small saucepan and slowly bring to the boil, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Cook until it turns golden then add the walnuts and stir to coat. Tip onto a piece of baking paper and quickly spread out so they're not all in one clump. Leave to cool and harden then break into pieces.

Tarts: Cut out 4 x 14cm pastry rounds and place on the prepared baking tray. Lightly score a 1cm border in from the edge of each pastry round and prick the bases with a fork. Chill until firm.

Brush the pastry borders with egg wash. Try not to let it run down the sides as it will rise unevenly.

Spread a good layer of the onions in the base of each tart. Cut the cheese into thick discs and place over the onion. Lightly brush with olive oil and grind over some pepper.

Bake for about 20 minutes, or until the cheese is soft and the pastry has risen and is golden brown.

To serve: Transfer the tarts to serving plates and top each with a spoonful of the onions, a few sticky walnuts and a sprig of thyme. Serve hot.

Caramelised onions

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon butter

4 large brown onions, sliced

2 cloves garlic, crushed

sea salt and ground pepper

2 tablespoons balsamic glaze

1 tablespoon brown sugar

Heat the oil and butter in a large sauté pan and add the onions and garlic. Season generously and cook for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally, until soft. Increase the heat and add the balsamic glaze and brown sugar. Cook until the onions are sticky and well glazed, about 20 minutes. Cool. Makes about 1½ cups.

- Recipe by Claire Aldous

Goat's cheese, sticky walnut and caramelised onion tarts, from Dish magazine. Photo / Josh Griggs

