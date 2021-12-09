Voyager 2021 media awards
Dish: A trio of Christmas showstoppers

Roast salmon with pomegranate glaze and herby mayo. Photo / Sarah Tuck

Even non-salmon lovers can't resist this dish. Not too oily, glazed in tangy pomegranate molasses, just-cooked and with a side of sharp quick-pickled red onion and a

