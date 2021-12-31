Dish: 3 New Year's Day recipes for health and wellness

I am salad, hear me raw, from Dish. Photo / Sarah Tuck

How's the head today? Give your body what it craves with these three nutritious recipes.

I am salad, hear me raw

Deliciously fresh and flavoursome, consider this simple spring salad the perfect side dish to heartier meals.

Serves 2

Ingredients

½ cup pumpkin seeds

½ cup sunflower seeds

2 tablespoons sesame seeds

2 teaspoon tamari

1 teaspoon plus 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons cider vinegar

1 teaspoon runny honey

sea salt and freshly ground pepper

¼ red cabbage, finely sliced

1 ½ cups cauliflower florets, finely sliced

1 ½ cups broccoli florets, finely sliced

1 carrot, peeled, grated

1 zucchini, grated

½ small red onion, finely sliced

2 small avocados, chopped

½ cup coriander leaves

Directions

1. Line an oven tray with baking paper and preheat oven to 180 ̊C.

2. Put all the seeds on the tray, drizzle with 1 teaspoon of tamari and the teaspoon of olive oil then mix together with your hands and spread out at. Bake 7–8 minutes until golden. (Omit this process if you want total rawness – just use the seeds as they are.)

3. Put remaining tamari, olive oil, cider vinegar, honey, salt and pepper into a small jar and shake to combine.

4. Toss all the salad ingredients together, reserving a few coriander leaves and mixed seeds for garnish.

5. Drizzle over the dressing, and serve garnished with reserved coriander and seeds.

I am salad, hear me raw, from Dish. Photo / Sarah Tuck

Not your average salad roll

These rolls are so satisfying – and packed with all the good stuff!

Serves 2

Ingredients

1 avocado

400 grams chickpeas, drained and rinsed

2 boiled eggs, peeled, roughly chopped

1 tablespoon each extra virgin olive oil and lemon juice

1 teaspoon ground cumin

sea salt and ground pepper

⅔ cup hummus

1 cup rocket leaves

¾ cup microgreens or sprouts

2 bread rolls, halved

Directions

Place the avocado flesh, chickpeas, eggs, oil, lemon juice and cumin in a bowl, mash together and season well. Divide the hummus between the bases and lids of the rolls. Top the bases with rocket, avocado mash, sprouts, and roll lids.

Not your average salad roll, from Dish. Photo / Sarah Tuck

Kimchi fried rice

This deliciously satisfying dish is so packed with flavour – I could happily eat it for breakfast, lunch or dinner!

Serves 2

Ingredients

1 tablespoon olive oil

3 cloves garlic, crushed

1 thumb fresh ginger, grated

3 cups cooked brown rice

2 teaspoons tamari or soy sauce

2 tsp toasted sesame oil

¾-1 cup kimchi, roughly chopped if in large pieces

2 large eggs

½ cup finely sliced

spring onions

½ cup coriander leaves

Seed mix (see recipe below)

Method

1. Heat the oil in a large frying pan over a gentle heat. Add the garlic and ginger and fry for 2 minutes.

2. Add the brown rice, increase the heat to medium-high and add the tamari, sesame oil and kimchi. Stir to combine and cook together for 3-4 minutes.

3. Meanwhile fry two eggs in a separate pan until done to your liking.

4. Add the spring onions and coriander to the rice, top with the eggs and serve with a sprinkling of seed mix.

Seed mix

Ingredients

1 teaspoon olive oil

½ cup sunflower seeds

½ cup pumpkin seeds

sea salt

Directions

Heat the oil in a frying pan, add the seeds and a pinch of sea salt and fry until golden and crunchy. Leave to cool, then store in an airtight container.

Kimchi fried rice, from Dish. Photo / Josh Griggs

- Recipes by Sarah Tuck

Find more great recipes at dish.co.nz