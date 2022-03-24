Kumara and quinoa burgers with avocado, herb salad and harissa yoghurt mayo. Photo / Sarah Tuck

There are multiple levels of satisfaction in these three tasty legume meals - they're filling, delicious and they make use of that packet of lentils or quinoa that's been loitering in the cupboard for too long.

Lentil, spiced beef and watercress salad with roast beetroot, coriander, beans and feta

Serves 4-6

The spiced beef is a perfect match for the earthy lentils, sweet beetroot and salty feta.

Ingredients

¼ cup olive oil

2 tsp five-spice

70g-piece eye fillet, trimmed

2 bay leaves

2 cloves garlic, squashed

1 cup green lentils

16 baby beetroot

1 tsp balsamic vinegar

1 tsp runny honey

400g green beans, trimmed

200g feta, crumbled

½ small red onion, finely sliced

7 cups watercress

1 cup picked coriander leaves

Sea salt and black pepper

Dressing

3 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 Tbsp balsamic vinegar

1 tsp runny honey

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1 clove garlic, crushed

Directions

1. Put two tablespoons of olive oil and the five-spice into a shallow dish and stir to combine. Place the meat in the oil mixture and rub all over to coat. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least an hour, until half an hour before cooking. Preheat the oven to 180°C.

2. Line an oven dish with tinfoil. Bring a medium pot of water to boil with the bay leaves and garlic. Add the lentils and cook 15–18 minutes until just cooked. Drain well.

3. Trim the beetroot and put in the centre of the foil. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon olive oil, the balsamic vinegar and honey. Season well with salt and pepper and draw the sides of the foil up and scrunch to secure as a sealed parcel. Cook 45–50 minutes until beetroot are soft all the way through when pierced with the tip of a sharp knife.

4. Increase oven temperature to 200°C. Leave beetroot to cool for 20 minutes then slip off the skins (it's a good idea to wear gloves and using a small sharp knife to make this process easier).

5. Put a roasting dish in the oven to heat up. Bring a frying pan to a medium-high heat and sear the fillet for 1 minute (or a little more to achieve a good dark colour) on all sides, including the ends. Transfer the fillet to the hot roasting dish and cook a further 23 minutes. Remove from the oven and rest, covered in tinfoil and a folded up tea towel, for at least 10 minutes.

6. Bring a pot of water to boil and drop in the beans for 2 minutes then drain well. Whisk all of the dressing ingredients together to combine.

7. To serve, layer lentils, watercress, sliced beef, beetroot, feta, red onion and coriander into a large serving dish. Drizzle with dressing and season with a little extra sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to serve.

Lentil, spiced beef and watercress salad with roast beetroot, coriander, beans and feta. Photo / Sarah Tuck

Braised Italian lentils and eggs with pesto

Serves 2

This recipe can be enjoyed any time of day: breakfast, lunch or dinner.

200 grams puy lentils

2 bay leaves

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons olive oil

100 grams pancetta, chopped

½ onion, peeled and finely chopped

1 stick celery, finely chopped

1 small carrot, finely chopped

1 small zucchini, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, crushed

pinch chilli flakes

½ cup chopped flat leaf parsley

a few basil leaves

½ cup basil pesto

2-4 eggs, fried or poached to your liking

Directions

1. Put lentils in a saucepan and cover (by at least 6 or 7cm) with cold water. Add bay leaves, bring to the boil then reduce heat to a simmer and cook for 20-25 minutes. Drain well, rinse under cold running water and drain again. Fold vinegar through.

2. In a large, deep, sauté pan heat olive oil and cook pancetta over a medium heat for 4-5 minutes until crispy and releasing it's fat. Add onion, celery, carrot and zucchini with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper.

3. Cook for 15 minutes over a gentle heat until the vegetables are softened. Add garlic and chilli with lentils and cook for 2 minutes, then put aside. Poach or fry 2-4 eggs (depending on how eggy you want to get), give the lentils a final blast to heat through, stir through parsley and serve topped with basil, eggs and pesto, sea salt and a good grinding of black pepper.

Braised Italian lentils and eggs with pesto. Photo / Sarah Tuck

Kumara and quinoa burgers with avocado, herb salad and harissa yoghurt mayo

Makes 4-6 burgers (depending on size of patties and buns)

Thse burgers are surprisingly hearty and flavour-packed thanks to the addition of the harissa yoghurt mayo.

Ingredients

750g kumara, unpeeled (1 large or two smaller)

1 tsp ground coriander

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

1½ tsp ground cumin

½ tsp chilli flakes

¼ tsp sweet smoked paprika

1 large egg, lightly beaten

2 cups cooked quinoa (¾ cup raw quinoa)

1½ cups panko breadcrumbs

1 tsp black chia seeds

Olive oil spray

To serve

3 cups mixed salad greens

1 cup soft herbs, eg coriander and parsley plus pea shoots or spare herbs to garnish

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 Tbsp apple cider vinegar

⅔ cup thick Greek yoghurt

¼ cup good-quality egg mayonnaise

3 Tbsp harissa

4 brioche or wholewheat burger buns

2 small avocados, sliced

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 200°C.

2. For the burgers: Use the tip of a sharp knife to pierce the kumara in several places and bake for 50-60 minutes until easily cut with a knife. Cool for 10 minutes then peel off the skin and put into a large bowl. Refrigerate to cool completely. If any liquid appears in the bottom of the bowl, drain this off as you want the kumara to be as dry as possible. Season well with salt and pepper, add remaining spices then mash until smoothish. Stir in egg and quinoa, refrigerate for 15 minutes then form into 4-6 burger-sized patties. Mix the breadcrumbs and chia seeds together. Dip the patties into the crumb mix, re-shape and chill for a further 15 minutes. The patties are soft, so work gently and pat them back into shape if they misbehave.

3. Line an oven tray with baking paper.

4. Preheat the oven to 210°C. Spray the baking paper lightly with oil, put the patties on the paper and spray lightly with oil. Bake for 25 minutes until golden and heated through. Turn once after 20 minutes.

5. To serve: Mix the salad greens and herbs with olive oil and vinegar and toss to combine. Whisk the yoghurt and mayonnaise together and stir through the harissa. Heat the buns and layer with salad, kumara and quinoa patties, harissa yoghurt mayo, avocado and reserved herbs or pea shoots.

Kumara and quinoa burgers with avocado, herb salad and harissa yoghurt mayo. Photo / Sarah Tuck

Find more great recipes at dish.co.nz