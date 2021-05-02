Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Recipes

Dhana ne chutney (coriander chutney)

Dhana ne chutney (coriander chutney)

Jayshri & Laxmi Ganda - A Little Bit of This, A Little Bit of That. Coriander Chutney. Be Well 03 May 2021.

Laxmi and Jayshri's Gujarati Indian cookbook, A Little Bit Of This, A Little Bit Of That (a 2018 Gourmand Best in the World winner in two categories and now being reprinted by popular demand), came about when Jay asked her mother to teach her some of her cooking so she could document it, as so much of the beloved food she grew up eating was intuitive cooking, rather than from a recipe. That idea soon blossomed into a fully-fledged cookbook, so others could also have the opportunity to recreate the incredible flavours of Gujarat cuisine.

A versatile condiment that is so tasty for lovers of coriander. It is mildly spicy and tangy. Great with many mains and appetisers. Makes 1 cup

Ingredients

1 cupfresh coriander
1small green apple, chopped
1medium-sized green chilli
1 clovegarlic
1 Tbsppeanuts, chopped
½ tsplemon juice
½ tspsalt

Directions

  1. In a blender, add coriander, apple, chilli, garlic, peanuts, lemon juice and salt. Blend ingredients together for 1-2 minutes or until a paste like consistency.
  2. Serve as a condiment with mains or appetisers. Keep refrigerated for 1-2 weeks.

These recipes are an edited extract from A Little Bit of This, A Little Bit of That - A Mother's Secret Spice: Love, by Jayshri and Laxmi Ganda. Self-published. RRP $70. See gujaraticookbook.com.

Jayshri and Laxmi Ganda - A Little Bit of This, A Little Bit of That. Be Well 03 May 2021
Jayshri and Laxmi Ganda - A Little Bit of This, A Little Bit of That. Be Well 03 May 2021

Collections you may like

On the ball
Eatwell

On the ball

Quick Read

Satisfy those meatball cravings with this super tasty recipe collection.

Pumpkin power
Eatwell

Pumpkin power

Quick Read

Subtly sweet and creamy, this orange veg lends itself so well to comforting autumnal fare.

Recipes supplied by