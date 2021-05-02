Dhana ne chutney (coriander chutney)

Jayshri & Laxmi Ganda - A Little Bit of This, A Little Bit of That. Coriander Chutney. Be Well 03 May 2021.

Laxmi and Jayshri's Gujarati Indian cookbook, A Little Bit Of This, A Little Bit Of That (a 2018 Gourmand Best in the World winner in two categories and now being reprinted by popular demand), came about when Jay asked her mother to teach her some of her cooking so she could document it, as so much of the beloved food she grew up eating was intuitive cooking, rather than from a recipe. That idea soon blossomed into a fully-fledged cookbook, so others could also have the opportunity to recreate the incredible flavours of Gujarat cuisine.

A versatile condiment that is so tasty for lovers of coriander. It is mildly spicy and tangy. Great with many mains and appetisers. Makes 1 cup

Ingredients

1 cup fresh coriander 1 small green apple, chopped 1 medium-sized green chilli 1 clove garlic 1 Tbsp peanuts, chopped ½ tsp lemon juice ½ tsp salt

Directions

In a blender, add coriander, apple, chilli, garlic, peanuts, lemon juice and salt. Blend ingredients together for 1-2 minutes or until a paste like consistency. Serve as a condiment with mains or appetisers. Keep refrigerated for 1-2 weeks.

These recipes are an edited extract from A Little Bit of This, A Little Bit of That - A Mother's Secret Spice: Love, by Jayshri and Laxmi Ganda. Self-published. RRP $70. See gujaraticookbook.com.