Date & almond chocolate torte

Ingredients

250g unblanched almonds 250g dark chocolate 250g dates 6 egg whites 125g caster sugar

To serve

1 Tbsp icing sugar ½ cup whipped cream

Directions

Preheat the oven to 180°C fan-bake. In a food processor, chop the almonds and chocolate until they become small chunks. Chop the dates. In a large mixing bowl, beat the egg whites until stiff. Add the sugar and beat for another 2–3 minutes. Carefully fold in the almonds, chocolate and dates. Line a 24cm cake tin and pour in the torte mixture. Bake for 45 minutes. Turn the oven off and open the door slightly. Leave to cool in the oven. Turn out and refrigerate overnight. Dust with icing sugar and serve with whipped cream or mascarpone.

Rob's Kitchen by Sophia Cameron is available in hardback through bookshops nationwide and online, RRP: $49.99. Proceeds from the cookbook will go to Sweet Louise, an organisation that provides practical, emotional and social care and support for New Zealanders living with incurable breast cancer.