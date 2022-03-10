Voyager 2021 media awards
Crispy roasted chickpeas

Makes: 3 cups

Babiche Martens

Angela Casley
By
Angela Casley

Food writer for Viva

Like salted chips — once you start there is no going back. Munch on their own, add to salads or sprinkle on top of a hearty bowl of soup as an alternative to croutons. Instead of using spices when they are removed from the oven, try adding a variety of chopped herbs for a different flavour. Store in an airtight container — if there are any left!

Ingredients

2 cansChickpeas, approx. 420g each (Main)
1 drizzleOlive oil
1 tspSalt
2 clovesGarlic, crushed
1Chilli, chopped
½ tspGround cumin
½ tspGround coriander
½ tspGaram masala
2 TbspChopped fresh herbs, parsley or coriander, to garnish
1Lemon, cut into wedges to squeeze before serving

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 180C.
  2. Drain and rinse the chickpeas. Lie them on a piece of paper towel and pat dry. The drier, the crispier they will become.
  3. Spread them on a lined baking tray. Drizzle with oil and toss through the salt, garlic and chilli. Place into the oven and bake for 30 minutes until crispy and golden. Remove and toss through the mixed spices while they are hot.
  4. Serve with lemon wedges and garnish with parsley and coriander leaves. You can also toss through kale leaves, parmesan and other herbs if you wish for extra flavour.

