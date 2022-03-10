Crispy roasted chickpeas

Babiche Martens

Like salted chips — once you start there is no going back. Munch on their own, add to salads or sprinkle on top of a hearty bowl of soup as an alternative to croutons. Instead of using spices when they are removed from the oven, try adding a variety of chopped herbs for a different flavour. Store in an airtight container — if there are any left!

Ingredients

2 cans Chickpeas, approx. 420g each (Main) 1 drizzle Olive oil 1 tsp Salt 2 cloves Garlic, crushed 1 Chilli, chopped ½ tsp Ground cumin ½ tsp Ground coriander ½ tsp Garam masala 2 Tbsp Chopped fresh herbs, parsley or coriander, to garnish 1 Lemon, cut into wedges to squeeze before serving

Directions

Preheat oven to 180C. Drain and rinse the chickpeas. Lie them on a piece of paper towel and pat dry. The drier, the crispier they will become. Spread them on a lined baking tray. Drizzle with oil and toss through the salt, garlic and chilli. Place into the oven and bake for 30 minutes until crispy and golden. Remove and toss through the mixed spices while they are hot. Serve with lemon wedges and garnish with parsley and coriander leaves. You can also toss through kale leaves, parmesan and other herbs if you wish for extra flavour.

More chickpea recipes from Angela