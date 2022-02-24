Cowboy breakfast beans with eggs and bacon

Good quality, free-range eggs and bacon are the secret to this simple meal.
Ingredients
|1 Tbsp
|Olive oil
|2
|Onions, finely chopped
|2 cloves
|Garlic, crushed
|1 handful
|Coriander, stems only, finely chopped
|1 tsp
|Cumin
|½ tsp
|Freshly ground black pepper
|1
|Bacon hock, smoked (Main)
|1 can
|Chopped tomatoes
|1
|Lemon, zested and juiced
|3 cans
|Four bean mix (Main)
|2
|Chipotle peppers, chopped (optional)
Directions
- Heat oil in a large pot and gently cook onion, garlic, coriander stems, cumin and freshly ground black pepper until the mixture is fragrant (about 5 minutes).
- Cut the meat from the smoked bacon hock and add it, along with the bone, to the onion mix. Add chopped tomatoes, the zest and juice of the lemon and the beans. Add chipotle peppers if you want heat, and enough water to just cover the mixture, then gently simmer for 1 hour or until the meat is tender and the mixture is saucy.
- Remove the bone and, once cool enough to handle, remove any unwanted skin and fat from the meat, then break the meat into pieces and add it back to the beans.
- Check for seasoning and serve with a poached egg and salsa verde.
This makes a large pot of beans, so portion it out and freeze for future meals.