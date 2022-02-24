Voyager 2021 media awards
Cowboy breakfast beans with eggs and bacon

Tamara West

Warren Elwin
By
Warren Elwin

Food writer

Good quality, free-range eggs and bacon are the secret to this simple meal.

Ingredients

1 TbspOlive oil
2Onions, finely chopped
2 clovesGarlic, crushed
1 handfulCoriander, stems only, finely chopped
1 tspCumin
½ tspFreshly ground black pepper
1Bacon hock, smoked (Main)
1 canChopped tomatoes
1Lemon, zested and juiced
3 cansFour bean mix (Main)
2Chipotle peppers, chopped (optional)

Directions

  1. Heat oil in a large pot and gently cook onion, garlic, coriander stems, cumin and freshly ground black pepper until the mixture is fragrant (about 5 minutes).
  2. Cut the meat from the smoked bacon hock and add it, along with the bone, to the onion mix. Add chopped tomatoes, the zest and juice of the lemon and the beans. Add chipotle peppers if you want heat, and enough water to just cover the mixture, then gently simmer for 1 hour or until the meat is tender and the mixture is saucy.
  3. Remove the bone and, once cool enough to handle, remove any unwanted skin and fat from the meat, then break the meat into pieces and add it back to the beans.
  4. Check for seasoning and serve with a poached egg and salsa verde.

This makes a large pot of beans, so portion it out and freeze for future meals.

