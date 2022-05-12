Cold-snap curried kumara soup

Babiche Martens

This cold snap has seen the soup pot back on the stove. The latest favourite in our house is this curried kumara soup which is extra delicious with a dollop of yoghurt on the top.

Ingredients

2 Tbsp Olive oil 1 Onion, chopped roughly 2 Garlic cloves, crushed 1 Tbsp Grated ginger 2 Tbsp Mild curry powder 500 g Golden kumara, peeled and cut into chunks (Main) 1 Ltr Chicken stock 250 ml Coconut milk ½ cup Greek yoghurt 1 Tbsp Chopped chives

Directions

Into a large pot place the oil and warm through. Add the onion, garlic and ginger, cooking for 3 or 4 minutes to soften slightly. Stir through the curry powder until fragrant. Add the kumara and chicken stock. Bring to a simmer for 25 minutes or until the kumara is completely soft. Stir through the coconut milk for the last few minutes. Blend until smooth. Reheat before serving with a dollop of yoghurt and fresh chives.

More warming meals from Angela