Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Recipes

Cold-snap curried kumara soup

for 4 people

Babiche Martens

Angela Casley
By
Angela Casley

Food writer for Viva

This cold snap has seen the soup pot back on the stove. The latest favourite in our house is this curried kumara soup which is extra delicious with a dollop of yoghurt on the top.

Ingredients

2 TbspOlive oil
1Onion, chopped roughly
2Garlic cloves, crushed
1 TbspGrated ginger
2 TbspMild curry powder
500 gGolden kumara, peeled and cut into chunks (Main)
1 LtrChicken stock
250 mlCoconut milk
½ cupGreek yoghurt
1 TbspChopped chives

Directions

  1. Into a large pot place the oil and warm through. Add the onion, garlic and ginger, cooking for 3 or 4 minutes to soften slightly. Stir through the curry powder until fragrant.
  2. Add the kumara and chicken stock. Bring to a simmer for 25 minutes or until the kumara is completely soft. Stir through the coconut milk for the last few minutes.
  3. Blend until smooth. Reheat before serving with a dollop of yoghurt and fresh chives.

More warming meals from Angela

Collections you may like

Recipes supplied by