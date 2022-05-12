Cold-snap curried kumara soup

This cold snap has seen the soup pot back on the stove. The latest favourite in our house is this curried kumara soup which is extra delicious with a dollop of yoghurt on the top.
Ingredients
|2 Tbsp
|Olive oil
|1
|Onion, chopped roughly
|2
|Garlic cloves, crushed
|1 Tbsp
|Grated ginger
|2 Tbsp
|Mild curry powder
|500 g
|Golden kumara, peeled and cut into chunks (Main)
|1 Ltr
|Chicken stock
|250 ml
|Coconut milk
|½ cup
|Greek yoghurt
|1 Tbsp
|Chopped chives
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Directions
- Into a large pot place the oil and warm through. Add the onion, garlic and ginger, cooking for 3 or 4 minutes to soften slightly. Stir through the curry powder until fragrant.
- Add the kumara and chicken stock. Bring to a simmer for 25 minutes or until the kumara is completely soft. Stir through the coconut milk for the last few minutes.
- Blend until smooth. Reheat before serving with a dollop of yoghurt and fresh chives.