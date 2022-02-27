Coconut lemongrass curry with roasted vegetables and pickled onions, from Assortment. Photo / Supplied

Coconut lemongrass curry with roasted vegetables and pickled onions

Roasted vegetables in curries are such a game-changer. Not only does it make for a quick and easy dish but they add a delicious depth of flavour to the curry, and hold themselves really well without turning to mush. You can use any roasted veggies you'd like - cauliflower, sweet potato and pumpkin work really well.

Want to be smart in the kitchen? Double the rice and veg, and use leftover pickled onions in this quick and easy Middle Eastern-inspired rice with yoghurt tahini sauce.

Ingredients

Pickled onions

1 red onion 1/2c water 1/2c red wine vinegar 2 tsp sugar 1 tsp salt

Roasted vegetables

2 red capsicum, sliced 2 eggplants, wedged 1 zucchini, sliced 30ml olive oil Pinch salt and pepper

Coconut lemongrass curry

2 Tbsp coconut oil 1 brown onion, diced 2 Tbsp ginger, grated 3 cloves garlic, crushed 2 sticks lemongrass, finely chopped 1 tsp cardamom seeds 1 tsp chilli flakes, to taste 2 tsp ground cumin 2 tsp ground coriander 2 tsp tumeric 400ml coconut cream 3/4 c chicken or vegetable stock As needed pre-roasted vegetables 400g tin chickpeas, rinsed and drained 1 Tbsp rice wine vinegar 1 Tbsp fish sauce 1 c white rice, cooked

To serve

Roasted cashews

Fresh lime

Coriander

Cooked rice

Directions

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees fan bake. Pickled onions: Prepare the pickled onions. Add the sliced red onions to a glass jar. In a small saucepan add the water, vinegar, sugar and salt. Bring to the boil and then remove from the heat. Pour the boiling vinegar mixture over the onions and let sit for at least an hour. Roasted vegetables: Place the eggplant, capsicum and zucchini onto large baking trays, drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Cook for 30-35 minutes until cooked through and starting to go crispy. Heat coconut oil in a large fry pan over medium heat. Add the onion, garlic, and ginger and cook for a few minutes until the onions have softened. Add all spices, and a little more oil if needed, and cook for a couple of minutes until fragrant. Turn up the heat and add the coconut cream and stock. Bring to the boil before reducing to a gentle simmer. Add the chickpeas and allow the sauce to simmer for 10 minutes or so until the liquid has reduced slightly. Add the roasted vegetables to the chickpeas and simmer for 3-5 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir through the rice wine vinegar and fish sauce. Serve with rice and garnish with fresh coriander, pickled onions and cashews.

Serves: 4

Total time: 45mins

Laura Bedwell and Nikki Crerar run Assortment, a weekly menu planning service. Catch them on Instagram @assortment___ or head to assortmentfoods.com for more.