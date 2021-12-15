Voyager 2021 media awards
Recipes

Clams, bacon and fettuccine

for 4 people
Tamara West

Warren Elwin
By
Warren Elwin

Food writer

For a dinner in a dash, Warren thinks clams.

Ingredients

4 rashersBacon
3Spring onions, chopped
1 TbspGinger, finely grated
1 TbspOlive oil
2 ½ kgsClams, washed (Main)
½ cupTomato passata, or pasta sauce
1Lemon, freshly zested and juiced
2 cupsFettuccine, hot and cooked
1 handfulFresh coriander, chopped

Directions

  1. Gently fry bacon, spring onions and ginger in olive oil until cooked.
  2. Add clams and cook, stirring constantly until they open. Add passata (or pasta sauce) and lemon zest and juice and heat through.
  3. Add fettucine, a handful of chopped coriander and some fresh pepper. Toss well to serve.

