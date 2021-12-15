Clams, bacon and fettuccine

For a dinner in a dash, Warren thinks clams.
Ingredients
|4 rashers
|Bacon
|3
|Spring onions, chopped
|1 Tbsp
|Ginger, finely grated
|1 Tbsp
|Olive oil
|2 ½ kgs
|Clams, washed (Main)
|½ cup
|Tomato passata, or pasta sauce
|1
|Lemon, freshly zested and juiced
|2 cups
|Fettuccine, hot and cooked
|1 handful
|Fresh coriander, chopped
Directions
- Gently fry bacon, spring onions and ginger in olive oil until cooked.
- Add clams and cook, stirring constantly until they open. Add passata (or pasta sauce) and lemon zest and juice and heat through.
- Add fettucine, a handful of chopped coriander and some fresh pepper. Toss well to serve.