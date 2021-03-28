Chocolate Black Doris Plum Cake recipe + video

This decadent two-tiered cake is lovely to serve for morning tea or a special occasion.
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 55 minutes
Makes: 1 Cake
Equiment: We used a Kenwood Chef Sense XL mixer
Ingredients
|500g
|Black Doris Plums (or other plums)
|175g
|Butter
|1 cup
|Brown sugar
|3
|Woodland Eggs
|1 cup
|Self raising flour
|1 tsp
|Baking powder
|1 cup
|FreshLife Ground Almonds
|80g
|Dark chocolate, chopped
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 180C. Grease and line a springform cake tin.
- Half the plums, discarding the stones. Set aside half of the plums for the top of the cake. Roughly chop the remaining plums.
- In a Kenwood Chef XL Sense mixer, add butter and sugar and beat until light and fluffy. Add eggs, beating one at a time. Sift in flour and baking powder. Stir in ground almonds. Stir in chopped chocolate and the chopped plums, then pour into the prepared cake tin. Smooth out the batter with a spatula.
- Gently press the remaining halved plums cut-side-up into the batter.
- Bake for 50-55 minutes, or until a skewer comes out clean when inserted into the middle.
- Let cool for 10 minutes before removing from the tin.
