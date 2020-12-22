Website of the Year

Chocolate and berry lava cakes recipe

Raspberry sponges in tins, topped with creme fraiche. Photo by Babiche Martens.

Angela Casley
By:

To make these, I used old tins from previous lunches. They are perfect to place on a barbecue. You may get a few crispy bits around the edges, but that only adds to the experience. Using one bowl to mix the ingredients means fewer dishes.

Ingredients

2 cupsself-raising flour
½ cupbrown sugar
½ cupchocolate chunks
2 Tbspcocoa
2eggs
2 Tbspmelted butter
1 cupmilk
¼ cupliqueur, e.g. Cointreau, optional
1 cupberries/cherries plus a few for decorating
Creme fraicheto serve
Icing sugarto dust

Directions

  1. Get the barbecue to a medium heat. Grease 6 x 125ml barbecue-proof containers.
  2. In a bowl combine the flour, sugar, chocolate and cocoa. Make a well in the middle and add the eggs, butter, milk and liqueur, stirring to combine. Fold through the fruit. Spoon the mixture into the tins.
  3. Cover with tinfoil and place on the barbecue for 35 minutes, checking after 15 minutes. It depends on the heat as to how quickly they will cook. They will be soft to touch and a little oozy in the middle.
  4. Serve with creme fraiche or cream and dust with icing sugar.

