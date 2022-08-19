Chicken and mushroom larb on noodles

I love mince, cooked well with fresh flavours, like this mushroom and chicken larb. Try it served as a starter in lettuce leaves or, as I have here, mixed with noodles to make a more substantial meal. You can use a mix of different mushrooms and the fresh coriander is a wonderful finishing touch. The whole family will love this.
Ingredients
|2 Tbsp
|Oil
|1 tsp
|Sesame oil
|500 g
|Chicken mince (Main)
|2
|Spring onions, sliced
|2 Tbsp
|Grated ginger
|1
|Chilli, sliced finely
|1 clove
|Garlic, chopped
|2
|Kaffir lime leaves
|200 g
|Shiitake mushrooms, or mixed mushrooms, quartered (Main)
|¼ cup
|Oyster sauce
|¼ cup
|Soy sauce
|1 tsp
|Fish sauce
|¼ cup
|Water
|400 g
|Noodles, cooked to packet instructions (Main)
|½ cup
|Coriander leaves
Directions
- Heat oils in a frying pan. Add mince and cook until lightly browned.
- Add spring onions, ginger, chilli, garlic, lime leaves and mushrooms, cooking for a further 3 or 4 minutes until mushrooms have softened. Stir through oyster, soy, and fish sauces and water. Cook until sauce has thickened slightly.
- Serve on noodles, with coriander.