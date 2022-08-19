Chicken and mushroom larb on noodles

Babiche Martens

I love mince, cooked well with fresh flavours, like this mushroom and chicken larb. Try it served as a starter in lettuce leaves or, as I have here, mixed with noodles to make a more substantial meal. You can use a mix of different mushrooms and the fresh coriander is a wonderful finishing touch. The whole family will love this.

Ingredients

2 Tbsp Oil 1 tsp Sesame oil 500 g Chicken mince (Main) 2 Spring onions, sliced 2 Tbsp Grated ginger 1 Chilli, sliced finely 1 clove Garlic, chopped 2 Kaffir lime leaves 200 g Shiitake mushrooms, or mixed mushrooms, quartered (Main) ¼ cup Oyster sauce ¼ cup Soy sauce 1 tsp Fish sauce ¼ cup Water 400 g Noodles, cooked to packet instructions (Main) ½ cup Coriander leaves

Directions

Heat oils in a frying pan. Add mince and cook until lightly browned. Add spring onions, ginger, chilli, garlic, lime leaves and mushrooms, cooking for a further 3 or 4 minutes until mushrooms have softened. Stir through oyster, soy, and fish sauces and water. Cook until sauce has thickened slightly. Serve on noodles, with coriander.

