Chicken and mushroom larb on noodles

Babiche Martens

Angela Casley
By
Food writer for Viva

I love mince, cooked well with fresh flavours, like this mushroom and chicken larb. Try it served as a starter in lettuce leaves or, as I have here, mixed with noodles to make a more substantial meal. You can use a mix of different mushrooms and the fresh coriander is a wonderful finishing touch. The whole family will love this.

Ingredients

2 TbspOil
1 tspSesame oil
500 gChicken mince (Main)
2Spring onions, sliced
2 TbspGrated ginger
1Chilli, sliced finely
1 cloveGarlic, chopped
2Kaffir lime leaves
200 gShiitake mushrooms, or mixed mushrooms, quartered (Main)
¼ cupOyster sauce
¼ cupSoy sauce
1 tspFish sauce
¼ cupWater
400 gNoodles, cooked to packet instructions (Main)
½ cupCoriander leaves

Directions

  1. Heat oils in a frying pan. Add mince and cook until lightly browned.
  2. Add spring onions, ginger, chilli, garlic, lime leaves and mushrooms, cooking for a further 3 or 4 minutes until mushrooms have softened. Stir through oyster, soy, and fish sauces and water. Cook until sauce has thickened slightly.
  3. Serve on noodles, with coriander.

