Cheesy bacon and egg pie

Bacon and egg pie is a Kiwi classic. It has been appearing at our picnics for as long as I can remember - at the pony club, surf club, hunting or hiking. We all have our own magic ingredients and flavours we like to add (often depending on what is in the fridge).
Ingredients
|1 Tbsp
|Olive oil
|1
|Onion, finely chopped
|4
|Bacon rashers, cut into pieces (Main)
|3 sheets
|Puff pastry (Main)
|¼ cup
|Chutney
|2
|Spring onions, sliced thinly
|1 cup
|Grated cheese, I used Tasty
|¼ cup
|Pesto
|7
|Eggs (Main)
|1
|Egg yolk, for brushing the top
Directions
- Preheat an oven to 200C.
- Heat the oil in a frying pan to a medium heat. Add the onion and fry for 3 or 4 minutes. Add the bacon and continue to fry until cooked through. Remove from the heat and cool.
- Line the base of a greased 23cm x 3cm deep quiche tin with 2 pieces of puff pastry. Use a little water to ensure the edges are stuck together well.
- Spread the chutney evenly over the pastry base. Sprinkle on the onion and bacon, then the spring onions. Season with salt and pepper.
- Dot pesto among the bacon and onions. Then sprinkle over the cheese. Break the eggs carefully over the mixture trying not to break the yolks.
- Top with the remaining pastry, sealing the edges with a little water. Cut decorations from any leftover pastry.
- Brush the top with egg. Place into the middle of the oven for 45-50 minutes. Stick a skewer into the middle to check the eggs are set. Cover with tinfoil if it browns too quickly.
- Serve hot or cold with a salad.