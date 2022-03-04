Cheesy bacon and egg pie

Preheat an oven to 200C.

Heat the oil in a frying pan to a medium heat. Add the onion and fry for 3 or 4 minutes. Add the bacon and continue to fry until cooked through. Remove from the heat and cool.

Line the base of a greased 23cm x 3cm deep quiche tin with 2 pieces of puff pastry. Use a little water to ensure the edges are stuck together well.

Spread the chutney evenly over the pastry base. Sprinkle on the onion and bacon, then the spring onions. Season with salt and pepper.

Dot pesto among the bacon and onions. Then sprinkle over the cheese. Break the eggs carefully over the mixture trying not to break the yolks.

Top with the remaining pastry, sealing the edges with a little water. Cut decorations from any leftover pastry.

Brush the top with egg. Place into the middle of the oven for 45-50 minutes. Stick a skewer into the middle to check the eggs are set. Cover with tinfoil if it browns too quickly.