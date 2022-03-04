Voyager 2021 media awards
Cheesy bacon and egg pie

for 8 people

Babiche Martens

Angela Casley
By
Angela Casley

Food writer for Viva

Bacon and egg pie is a Kiwi classic. It has been appearing at our picnics for as long as I can remember - at the pony club, surf club, hunting or hiking. We all have our own magic ingredients and flavours we like to add (often depending on what is in the fridge).

Ingredients

1 TbspOlive oil
1Onion, finely chopped
4Bacon rashers, cut into pieces (Main)
3 sheetsPuff pastry (Main)
¼ cupChutney
2Spring onions, sliced thinly
1 cupGrated cheese, I used Tasty
¼ cupPesto
7Eggs (Main)
1Egg yolk, for brushing the top

Directions

  1. Preheat an oven to 200C.
  2. Heat the oil in a frying pan to a medium heat. Add the onion and fry for 3 or 4 minutes. Add the bacon and continue to fry until cooked through. Remove from the heat and cool.
  3. Line the base of a greased 23cm x 3cm deep quiche tin with 2 pieces of puff pastry. Use a little water to ensure the edges are stuck together well.
  4. Spread the chutney evenly over the pastry base. Sprinkle on the onion and bacon, then the spring onions. Season with salt and pepper.
  5. Dot pesto among the bacon and onions. Then sprinkle over the cheese. Break the eggs carefully over the mixture trying not to break the yolks.
  6. Top with the remaining pastry, sealing the edges with a little water. Cut decorations from any leftover pastry.
  7. Brush the top with egg. Place into the middle of the oven for 45-50 minutes. Stick a skewer into the middle to check the eggs are set. Cover with tinfoil if it browns too quickly.
  8. Serve hot or cold with a salad.

