Cheese and sun-dried tomato twists recipe

The smell of melted, golden cheese may prevent one or two of these making it to the intended recipient, as you can't beat them straight out of the oven. If presenting these twists in a gift box, consider adding a little serving suggestion to reheat before enjoying.
Ingredients
|1 cup
|grated parmesan
|200g
|crumbled feta
|½ cup
|finely chopped sun-dried tomatoes
|½ cup
|chopped chives
|1 pinch
|chilli flakes
|¼ tsp
|salt and pepper
|500g
|puff pastry
|1
|egg yolk mixed with 2 tsp water
|1 tsp
|sesame seeds
|1 tsp
|poppy seeds
Directions
- Preheat oven to 200C. Line two baking trays with paper.
- Into a bowl combine the parmesan, feta, sun-dried tomatoes, chives, chilli flakes, salt and pepper.
- Roll the pastry into a 30 x 40cm rectangle and divide in half.
- Evenly spread the cheese mixture on one half — using the back of a spoon works well for this. Place the second pastry half on top and gently push down so they stick together. Cut into 1cm strips, brush with a little egg yolk, then sprinkle half with poppy seeds and half with sesame.
- Twist each strip three or four times and place on to the baking trays. Brush with a little more egg and sprinkle a few more seeds. Place into the oven for 20 minutes until golden and brown. Allow to cool.
- Tie in bunches and wrap as a gift