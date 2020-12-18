Cheese and sun-dried tomato twists recipe

Preheat oven to 200C. Line two baking trays with paper.

Into a bowl combine the parmesan, feta, sun-dried tomatoes, chives, chilli flakes, salt and pepper.

Roll the pastry into a 30 x 40cm rectangle and divide in half.

Evenly spread the cheese mixture on one half — using the back of a spoon works well for this. Place the second pastry half on top and gently push down so they stick together. Cut into 1cm strips, brush with a little egg yolk, then sprinkle half with poppy seeds and half with sesame.

Twist each strip three or four times and place on to the baking trays. Brush with a little more egg and sprinkle a few more seeds. Place into the oven for 20 minutes until golden and brown. Allow to cool.