Cheese and sun-dried tomato twists recipe

Angela Casley
The smell of melted, golden cheese may prevent one or two of these making it to the intended recipient, as you can't beat them straight out of the oven. If presenting these twists in a gift box, consider adding a little serving suggestion to reheat before enjoying.

Ingredients

1 cupgrated parmesan
200gcrumbled feta
½ cupfinely chopped sun-dried tomatoes
½ cupchopped chives
1 pinchchilli flakes
¼ tspsalt and pepper
500gpuff pastry
1egg yolk mixed with 2 tsp water
1 tspsesame seeds
1 tsppoppy seeds

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 200C. Line two baking trays with paper.
  2. Into a bowl combine the parmesan, feta, sun-dried tomatoes, chives, chilli flakes, salt and pepper.
  3. Roll the pastry into a 30 x 40cm rectangle and divide in half.
  4. Evenly spread the cheese mixture on one half — using the back of a spoon works well for this. Place the second pastry half on top and gently push down so they stick together. Cut into 1cm strips, brush with a little egg yolk, then sprinkle half with poppy seeds and half with sesame.
  5. Twist each strip three or four times and place on to the baking trays. Brush with a little more egg and sprinkle a few more seeds. Place into the oven for 20 minutes until golden and brown. Allow to cool.
  6. Tie in bunches and wrap as a gift

