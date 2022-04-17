Cauliflower soup with roasted hazelnuts and truffle oil

Riverstone Kitchen: Modern Classics is a collection of over 90 of the most popular and requested recipes from Bevan Smith's Oamaru restaurant, a treasure trove of honest food, packed with flavour, including this scrumptious cauliflower soup.
Ingredients
|1
|medium-sized cauliflower
|1 ⅕
|full-cream milk
|300ml
|cream
|½ cup
|hazelnuts, roasted, skinned and roughly chopped
|To taste
|salt and pepper
|To serve
|truffle oil
Directions
- Remove any tough outer leaves from the cauliflower and slice the cauliflower into 1cm-thick slices. Place in a pot, cover with milk and bring to a simmer over a medium to low heat.
- Lay a piece of baking paper over the milk in the pot, creating a cartouche or paper lid. Once it is simmering, cook for 40 minutes or until the cauliflower is tender. Strain cauliflower and reserve liquid.
- Bring cream to the boil in another pot. Place cooked cauliflower into a food processor and blend until smooth. Add boiled cream and half of the reserved cooking liquid and blend to combine. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
- Divide between four bowls and finish with roasted hazelnuts and a drizzle of truffle oil. Serve with plenty of toast, or rustic bread.
Bevan's tip: Celeriac, parsnip and Jerusalem artichoke all make wonderful variations to this recipe. Just switch out the cauliflower and away you go!
Edited extract from Riverstone Kitchen Modern-Day Classics © Bevan Smith, $44.99 RRP (distributed by Upstart Press). Photography by Emma Willetts