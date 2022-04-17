Cauliflower soup with roasted hazelnuts and truffle oil

Photo / Emma Willetts

Riverstone Kitchen: Modern Classics is a collection of over 90 of the most popular and requested recipes from Bevan Smith's Oamaru restaurant, a treasure trove of honest food, packed with flavour, including this scrumptious cauliflower soup.

Ingredients

1 medium-sized cauliflower 1 ⅕ full-cream milk 300ml cream ½ cup hazelnuts, roasted, skinned and roughly chopped To taste salt and pepper To serve truffle oil

Directions

Remove any tough outer leaves from the cauliflower and slice the cauliflower into 1cm-thick slices. Place in a pot, cover with milk and bring to a simmer over a medium to low heat. Lay a piece of baking paper over the milk in the pot, creating a cartouche or paper lid. Once it is simmering, cook for 40 minutes or until the cauliflower is tender. Strain cauliflower and reserve liquid. Bring cream to the boil in another pot. Place cooked cauliflower into a food processor and blend until smooth. Add boiled cream and half of the reserved cooking liquid and blend to combine. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Divide between four bowls and finish with roasted hazelnuts and a drizzle of truffle oil. Serve with plenty of toast, or rustic bread.

Bevan's tip: Celeriac, parsnip and Jerusalem artichoke all make wonderful variations to this recipe. Just switch out the cauliflower and away you go!

Edited extract from Riverstone Kitchen Modern-Day Classics © Bevan Smith, $44.99 RRP (distributed by Upstart Press). Photography by Emma Willetts