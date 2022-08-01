Caramelised white chocolate fudge

Photo / Nassima Rothacker

Lucy Burton's Postal Bakes book is all about treats you can make and easily post to a loved one for a super delicious surprise delivery. Lucy suggests packing this fudge tightly in a single layer, sliced or as a slab, then wrap in cellophane and tissue paper.

Ingredients

175g white chocolate, broken into small pieces 470g caster sugar 125g liquid glucose 250g double cream 65g unsalted butter 1 tsp fine sea salt

Directions

Preheat the oven to 120°C and line two 20 x 30 cm (8 x 12 inch) tins with baking parchment following the traybake method on page 12. To caramelise the white chocolate, spread the chocolate out evenly in one of the prepared tins. Bake for 10 minutes, then remove the tin from the oven and spread the melted chocolate around with a clean, dry spatula. Continue this process at 10-minute intervals for 40–60 minutes, until the chocolate is a deep, golden caramel colour. Set aside to firm up while you start to make the fudge. To make the fudge, put the sugar, glucose and double (heavy) cream in a heavy-based saucepan fitted with a sugar thermometer over a medium heat. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the sugar has dissolved, then raise the temperature to high and cook until the mixture reaches 116°C. Add the butter, salt and the caramelised white chocolate to the pan, cooking until both ingredients have melted and the temperature has again reached 116°C. Carefully pour the fudge into the second prepared tin, then leave for 3-4 hours to set at room temperature. Slice and serve.

GET AHEAD: Caramelise the white chocolate a few days before you make the fudge and store in an airtight container until needed.

SHELF LIFE: These will keep well for at least a week.

SUBSTITUTIONS: You can add a tablespoon or two of rum to the fudge when it's cooking, ensuring that it gets back up to 116°C afterwards.

Edited extract from Postal Bakes by Lucy Burton, published by Welbeck. Photography by Nassima Rothacker. RRP $37