Campbell's Quick Oven Baked Chicken Risotto

Photo / Supplied.

A classic winter warmer, risottos are comforting and require minimal ingredients (rice, protein, stock and some fresh herbs are all you need). This recipe has a unique twist that makes mealtimes even easier — its baked in the oven.

Prep time: 10 mins

Cook time: 25 mins

Serves: 4

Ingredients

2 Tbsp Olive oil 500 g Chicken thigh fillets, cubed 2 cups Arborio rice 2 Tbsp Olive oil 1 L / 4 cups Campbell's Real Stock - Chicken ½ cup Basil leaves, shredded plus extra leaves to serve 2⁄3 cup Parmesan, grated

Directions

Preheat oven to 220°C/200°C fan forced. Heat oil in a large frying pan. Cook chicken for 3-4 mins until browned. Add rice and cook, stirring until coated. Add Campbell's Real Stock and bring it to the boil. Cover and bake for 20-25 mins or until the rice is tender. Remove from the oven, stir through basil and parmesan. Serve topped with extra basil leaves and parmesan.

Photo / Supplied.

This content has been created in partnership with Campbells.