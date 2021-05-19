Campbell's Quick Oven Baked Chicken Risotto

A classic winter warmer, risottos are comforting and require minimal ingredients (rice, protein, stock and some fresh herbs are all you need). This recipe has a unique twist that makes mealtimes even easier — its baked in the oven.
Prep time: 10 mins
Cook time: 25 mins
Serves: 4
Ingredients
|2 Tbsp
|Olive oil
|500 g
|Chicken thigh fillets, cubed
|2 cups
|Arborio rice
|2 Tbsp
|Olive oil
|1 L / 4 cups
|Campbell's Real Stock - Chicken
|½ cup
|Basil leaves, shredded plus extra leaves to serve
|2⁄3 cup
|Parmesan, grated
Directions
- Preheat oven to 220°C/200°C fan forced.
- Heat oil in a large frying pan. Cook chicken for 3-4 mins until browned.
- Add rice and cook, stirring until coated. Add Campbell's Real Stock and bring it to the boil. Cover and bake for 20-25 mins or until the rice is tender. Remove from the oven, stir through basil and parmesan.
- Serve topped with extra basil leaves and parmesan.
