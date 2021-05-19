Website of the Year

Recipes

Campbell's Quick Oven Baked Chicken Risotto

Photo / Supplied.

A classic winter warmer, risottos are comforting and require minimal ingredients (rice, protein, stock and some fresh herbs are all you need). This recipe has a unique twist that makes mealtimes even easier — its baked in the oven.

Prep time: 10 mins
Cook time: 25 mins
Serves: 4

Ingredients

2 TbspOlive oil
500 gChicken thigh fillets, cubed
2 cupsArborio rice
2 TbspOlive oil
1 L / 4 cupsCampbell's Real Stock - Chicken
½ cupBasil leaves, shredded plus extra leaves to serve
2⁄3 cupParmesan, grated

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 220°C/200°C fan forced.
  2. Heat oil in a large frying pan. Cook chicken for 3-4 mins until browned.
  3. Add rice and cook, stirring until coated. Add Campbell's Real Stock and bring it to the boil. Cover and bake for 20-25 mins or until the rice is tender. Remove from the oven, stir through basil and parmesan.
  4. Serve topped with extra basil leaves and parmesan.
This content has been created in partnership with Campbells.

Recipes supplied by