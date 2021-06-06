Campbell's Ham and Pea Pasta Bake

Photo / Supplied.

A simple dish packed full of flavour, this one appeals to all palates — especially the young ones at the table. Using chicken stock takes this quick and easy pasta bake to the next level.

Prep time: 10 mins

Cook time: 30 mins

Serves: 4-5

Ingredients

500 g Spiral pasta 2 cups Ham, chopped 60 g Butter 1⁄3 cup Plain flour 1 L Campbell's Real Stock – Chicken 1 cup Peas 1½ cups Tasty cheese, grated

Directions

Preheat oven to 200°C/180°C fan-forced. Lightly grease a large ovenproof dish. Cook pasta in a large pan of boiling, salted water until al dente. Drain well. Heat butter in a large pan over medium-high heat. Add flour and cook for 1 min. Gradually stir in stock. Bring to the boil. Simmer for 5 mins. Stir in pasta, ham,peas and ½ cup of cheese . Spoon into dish. Sprinkle with remaining cheese. Bake for 15-20 mins until golden.

This content has been created in partnership with Campbells.

Campbell's is a registered trade mark of the Campbell Soup Company and is used under license.