Campbell's Ham and Pea Pasta Bake

A simple dish packed full of flavour, this one appeals to all palates — especially the young ones at the table. Using chicken stock takes this quick and easy pasta bake to the next level.

Prep time: 10 mins
Cook time: 30 mins
Serves: 4-5

Ingredients

500 gSpiral pasta
2 cupsHam, chopped
60 gButter
1⁄3 cupPlain flour
1 LCampbell's Real Stock – Chicken
1 cupPeas
1½ cupsTasty cheese, grated

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 200°C/180°C fan-forced. Lightly grease a large ovenproof dish.
  2. Cook pasta in a large pan of boiling, salted water until al dente. Drain well.
  3. Heat butter in a large pan over medium-high heat. Add flour and cook for 1 min. Gradually stir in stock. Bring to the boil. Simmer for 5 mins. Stir in pasta, ham,peas and ½ cup of cheese . Spoon into dish. Sprinkle with remaining cheese. Bake for 15-20 mins until golden.

This content has been created in partnership with Campbells.
Campbell's is a registered trade mark of the Campbell Soup Company and is used under license.

