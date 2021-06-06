Campbell's Ham and Pea Pasta Bake

A simple dish packed full of flavour, this one appeals to all palates — especially the young ones at the table. Using chicken stock takes this quick and easy pasta bake to the next level.
Prep time: 10 mins
Cook time: 30 mins
Serves: 4-5
Ingredients
|500 g
|Spiral pasta
|2 cups
|Ham, chopped
|60 g
|Butter
|1⁄3 cup
|Plain flour
|1 L
|Campbell's Real Stock – Chicken
|1 cup
|Peas
|1½ cups
|Tasty cheese, grated
Directions
- Preheat oven to 200°C/180°C fan-forced. Lightly grease a large ovenproof dish.
- Cook pasta in a large pan of boiling, salted water until al dente. Drain well.
- Heat butter in a large pan over medium-high heat. Add flour and cook for 1 min. Gradually stir in stock. Bring to the boil. Simmer for 5 mins. Stir in pasta, ham,peas and ½ cup of cheese . Spoon into dish. Sprinkle with remaining cheese. Bake for 15-20 mins until golden.
