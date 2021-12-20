Beetroot salad with rocket, macadamia & goat's cheese

Caramelised beets, creamy feta and crunchy almonds make a great combination in this simple salad. I often serve this with a roasted chicken for a winter weekend lunch.
Ingredients
|4 medium
|Beetroot, use up to 5, peeled and cut into 2cm wedges (Main)
|4 Tbsp
|Extra virgin olive oil
|1 Tbsp
|Soft brown sugar
|1 Tbsp
|Balsamic vinegar
|200 g
|Rocket leaves (Main)
|25 g
|Baby beetroot leaves, optional
|1
|Lemon, use the juice only
|1 cup
|Roasted almonds
|120 g
|Feta cheese, crumbled or grated
Directions
- Preheat oven to 180C fan bake.
- Place the beetroot wedges in a large roasting dish lined with baking paper and mix through 2 Tbsp of the oil and the sugar, vinegar and salt and pepper. Spread out into a single layer.
- Roast for 40-45 minutes until tender and just starting to shrivel. Allow beets to cool in the roasting dish.
- Toss rocket leaves and baby beet leaves, if using, with the lemon juice and the remaining 2 Tbsp olive oil. Divide between 6 serving plates.
- Divide cooled roasted beetroot over the top and scatter with almonds and feta to serve.