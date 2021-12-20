Beetroot salad with rocket, macadamia & goat's cheese

Preheat oven to 180C fan bake.

Place the beetroot wedges in a large roasting dish lined with baking paper and mix through 2 Tbsp of the oil and the sugar, vinegar and salt and pepper. Spread out into a single layer.

Roast for 40-45 minutes until tender and just starting to shrivel. Allow beets to cool in the roasting dish.

Toss rocket leaves and baby beet leaves, if using, with the lemon juice and the remaining 2 Tbsp olive oil. Divide between 6 serving plates.