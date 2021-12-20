Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Recipes

Beetroot salad with rocket, macadamia & goat's cheese

for 6 people
Beetroot salad with rocket, macadamia & goat's cheese

Annabel Langbein media

Annabel Langbein
By
Annabel Langbein

Cook, food writer, publisher and columnist for Canvas

Caramelised beets, creamy feta and crunchy almonds make a great combination in this simple salad. I often serve this with a roasted chicken for a winter weekend lunch.

Ingredients

4 mediumBeetroot, use up to 5, peeled and cut into 2cm wedges (Main)
4 TbspExtra virgin olive oil
1 TbspSoft brown sugar
1 TbspBalsamic vinegar
200 gRocket leaves (Main)
25 gBaby beetroot leaves, optional
1Lemon, use the juice only
1 cupRoasted almonds
120 gFeta cheese, crumbled or grated

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 180C fan bake.
  2. Place the beetroot wedges in a large roasting dish lined with baking paper and mix through 2 Tbsp of the oil and the sugar, vinegar and salt and pepper. Spread out into a single layer.
  3. Roast for 40-45 minutes until tender and just starting to shrivel. Allow beets to cool in the roasting dish.
  4. Toss rocket leaves and baby beet leaves, if using, with the lemon juice and the remaining 2 Tbsp olive oil. Divide between 6 serving plates.
  5. Divide cooled roasted beetroot over the top and scatter with almonds and feta to serve.

More of Annabel's winter vegetable recipes

Collections you may like

Recipes supplied by