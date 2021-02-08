Beetroot fritters with halloumi

In a large bowl combine the beetroot, salt, ginger, garlic, corn, coriander and flour. Stir through the eggs and chilli flakes, mixing well.

To cook, heat a medium-sized pan and drizzle a little oil. Place in a heaped tablespoon of mixture, cooking for 3 or 4 minutes, then flip and cook for a further 2 or 3 minutes. Remove and continue to cook the remaining mixture.

In the same pan turn up the heat a little. Fry the halloumi on each side for 20 seconds until lightly browned.