Beetroot fritters with halloumi

To make these ahead of time, place the fritters in a single layer on a baking tray. Top with the cooked halloumi and place into the oven for a few minutes before serving. The ginger adds a hint of spice to the beetroot — a perfect match.
Ingredients
|3 cups
|grated beetroot
|½ tsp
|salt
|1 Tbsp
|grated ginger
|1 clove
|garlic, crushed
|1 cup
|fresh corn
|½ cup
|chopped coriander, plus leaves to garnish
|¼ cup
|flour
|2
|eggs
|Pinch
|of chilli flakes
|Oil
|for frying
|150g
|sliced halloumi
Directions
- In a large bowl combine the beetroot, salt, ginger, garlic, corn, coriander and flour. Stir through the eggs and chilli flakes, mixing well.
- To cook, heat a medium-sized pan and drizzle a little oil. Place in a heaped tablespoon of mixture, cooking for 3 or 4 minutes, then flip and cook for a further 2 or 3 minutes. Remove and continue to cook the remaining mixture.
- In the same pan turn up the heat a little. Fry the halloumi on each side for 20 seconds until lightly browned.
- To serve, cut the halloumi while warm into pieces that fit nicely on to the fritters. Top with coriander leaves.