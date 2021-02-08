Website of the Year

Recipes

Beetroot fritters with halloumi

Beetroot fritters with grilled haloumi. Photo / Babiche Martens.

Angela Casley
By:

To make these ahead of time, place the fritters in a single layer on a baking tray. Top with the cooked halloumi and place into the oven for a few minutes before serving. The ginger adds a hint of spice to the beetroot — a perfect match.

Ingredients

3 cupsgrated beetroot
½ tspsalt
1 Tbspgrated ginger
1 clovegarlic, crushed
1 cupfresh corn
½ cupchopped coriander, plus leaves to garnish
¼ cupflour
2eggs
Pinchof chilli flakes
Oilfor frying
150gsliced halloumi

Directions

  1. In a large bowl combine the beetroot, salt, ginger, garlic, corn, coriander and flour. Stir through the eggs and chilli flakes, mixing well.
  2. To cook, heat a medium-sized pan and drizzle a little oil. Place in a heaped tablespoon of mixture, cooking for 3 or 4 minutes, then flip and cook for a further 2 or 3 minutes. Remove and continue to cook the remaining mixture.
  3. In the same pan turn up the heat a little. Fry the halloumi on each side for 20 seconds until lightly browned.
  4. To serve, cut the halloumi while warm into pieces that fit nicely on to the fritters. Top with coriander leaves.

