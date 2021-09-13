Beetroot falafel

If you're in need of a bit of a nutritional reset, Kelsi Boocock's Healthy Kelsi cookbook provides some mighty fine inspiration in the form of "simple vibrant, plant-based food". Here's a taster of some of her wholesome fare.

Ingredients

2 medium-sized beetroot, quartered 1 small onion 2 cloves garlic 1 large handful fresh parsley 1 large handful fresh coriander 1 tsp smoked paprika 1 tsp ground cumin 1 tsp ground coriander ¼ cup chickpea flour 1 tsp baking soda

Directions

Preheat oven to 180°C and line a baking tray with baking paper. Place beetroot on baking tray and cook for around 20 minutes until soft. Pulse onion, garlic, parsley and coriander in a food processor until finely chopped but still a bit chunky. Tip mixture into a bowl and rinse out food processor. Place chickpeas and cooked beetroot in food processor and pulse until a chunky paste is formed. Add beetroot mixture to chopped herbs. Add remaining ingredients and mix until combined. Use a large tablespoon to shape mixture into balls and place on baking tray. Bake in oven for around 25 minutes.

Edited extract from Healthy Kelsi: Simple, vibrant plant-based food by Kelsi Boocock, photography and recipes by Kelsi Boocock, published by Bateman Books, RRP$39.99. Check your local bookstore for possible click and collect options (outside of Auckland) and also Fishpond and Mighty Ape for online and contactless delivery.