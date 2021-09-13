Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Recipes

Beetroot falafel

for 4 people
Beetroot falafel

By: Kelsi Boocock

If you're in need of a bit of a nutritional reset, Kelsi Boocock's Healthy Kelsi cookbook provides some mighty fine inspiration in the form of "simple vibrant, plant-based food". Here's a taster of some of her wholesome fare.

Ingredients

2 medium-sizedbeetroot, quartered
1 smallonion
2 clovesgarlic
1 large handfulfresh parsley
1 large handfulfresh coriander
1 tspsmoked paprika
1 tspground cumin
1 tspground coriander
¼ cupchickpea flour
1 tspbaking soda

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 180°C and line a baking tray with baking paper. Place beetroot on baking tray and cook for around 20 minutes until soft.
  2. Pulse onion, garlic, parsley and coriander in a food processor until finely chopped but still a bit chunky. Tip mixture into a bowl and rinse out food processor.
  3. Place chickpeas and cooked beetroot in food processor and pulse until a chunky paste is formed. Add beetroot mixture to chopped herbs. Add remaining ingredients and mix until combined.
  4. Use a large tablespoon to shape mixture into balls and place on baking tray. Bake in oven for around 25 minutes.

Edited extract from Healthy Kelsi: Simple, vibrant plant-based food by Kelsi Boocock, photography and recipes by Kelsi Boocock, published by Bateman Books, RRP$39.99. Check your local bookstore for possible click and collect options (outside of Auckland) and also Fishpond and Mighty Ape for online and contactless delivery.

Collections you may like

Canned tuna recipes
Eatwell

Canned tuna recipes

Quick Read

Inexpensive and tasty, tinned tuna can be a bit of a godsend for a quick meal.

Lockdown 'takeaways'
Eatwell

Lockdown 'takeaways'

Quick Read

We can't get the real deal at the moment so re-create these takeaway meals at home.

Recipes supplied by