Beetroot falafel

If you're in need of a bit of a nutritional reset, Kelsi Boocock's Healthy Kelsi cookbook provides some mighty fine inspiration in the form of "simple vibrant, plant-based food". Here's a taster of some of her wholesome fare.
Ingredients
|2 medium-sized
|beetroot, quartered
|1 small
|onion
|2 cloves
|garlic
|1 large handful
|fresh parsley
|1 large handful
|fresh coriander
|1 tsp
|smoked paprika
|1 tsp
|ground cumin
|1 tsp
|ground coriander
|¼ cup
|chickpea flour
|1 tsp
|baking soda
Directions
- Preheat oven to 180°C and line a baking tray with baking paper. Place beetroot on baking tray and cook for around 20 minutes until soft.
- Pulse onion, garlic, parsley and coriander in a food processor until finely chopped but still a bit chunky. Tip mixture into a bowl and rinse out food processor.
- Place chickpeas and cooked beetroot in food processor and pulse until a chunky paste is formed. Add beetroot mixture to chopped herbs. Add remaining ingredients and mix until combined.
- Use a large tablespoon to shape mixture into balls and place on baking tray. Bake in oven for around 25 minutes.
Edited extract from Healthy Kelsi: Simple, vibrant plant-based food by Kelsi Boocock, photography and recipes by Kelsi Boocock, published by Bateman Books, RRP$39.99. Check your local bookstore for possible click and collect options (outside of Auckland) and also Fishpond and Mighty Ape for online and contactless delivery.