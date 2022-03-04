Beef and mushroom broth

This steak and mushroom broth is a winner. While you get the broth steaming hot, cook the steak. One pot, one bowl each to serve, super simple and tasty. Use a quick-cooking, good cut of meat and cook fast and hot to create tender pink slices. Top with fresh bean sprouts.
Ingredients
|1 Ltr
|Beef stock (Main)
|2 Tbsp
|Hoisin sauce
|2 Tbsp
|Oyster sauce
|3 slices
|Fresh ginger
|1 tsp
|Fish sauce
|250 g
|Flat mushrooms, whole or halved
|¼
|Red peppers, sliced
|1 bunch
|Bok choy, cut into quarters
|4 stalks
|Broccolini, cut in half lengthways
|400 g
|Beef steaks (Main)
|1 cup
|Bean sprouts
Directions
- Into a large pot place stock, hoisin sauce, oyster sauce, ginger and fish sauce. Bring to a simmer and add mushrooms and pepper, cooking to soften for a few minutes.
- Just before serving, add bok choy and broccolini.
- Preheat a frying pan to a high heat. Season steak and cook for 3-4 minutes each side, depending on the thickness. Remove and rest for a few minutes, then slice thinly and place on top of the broth. Garnish with bean sprouts.