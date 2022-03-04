Voyager 2021 media awards
Beef and mushroom broth

for 4 people

Babiche Martens

Angela Casley
By
Angela Casley

Food writer for Viva

This steak and mushroom broth is a winner. While you get the broth steaming hot, cook the steak. One pot, one bowl each to serve, super simple and tasty. Use a quick-cooking, good cut of meat and cook fast and hot to create tender pink slices. Top with fresh bean sprouts.

Ingredients

1 LtrBeef stock (Main)
2 TbspHoisin sauce
2 TbspOyster sauce
3 slicesFresh ginger
1 tspFish sauce
250 gFlat mushrooms, whole or halved
¼ Red peppers, sliced
1 bunchBok choy, cut into quarters
4 stalksBroccolini, cut in half lengthways
400 gBeef steaks (Main)
1 cupBean sprouts

Directions

  1. Into a large pot place stock, hoisin sauce, oyster sauce, ginger and fish sauce. Bring to a simmer and add mushrooms and pepper, cooking to soften for a few minutes.
  2. Just before serving, add bok choy and broccolini.
  3. Preheat a frying pan to a high heat. Season steak and cook for 3-4 minutes each side, depending on the thickness. Remove and rest for a few minutes, then slice thinly and place on top of the broth. Garnish with bean sprouts.

