Beef and mushroom broth

Babiche Martens

This steak and mushroom broth is a winner. While you get the broth steaming hot, cook the steak. One pot, one bowl each to serve, super simple and tasty. Use a quick-cooking, good cut of meat and cook fast and hot to create tender pink slices. Top with fresh bean sprouts.

Ingredients

1 Ltr Beef stock (Main) 2 Tbsp Hoisin sauce 2 Tbsp Oyster sauce 3 slices Fresh ginger 1 tsp Fish sauce 250 g Flat mushrooms, whole or halved ¼ Red peppers, sliced 1 bunch Bok choy, cut into quarters 4 stalks Broccolini, cut in half lengthways 400 g Beef steaks (Main) 1 cup Bean sprouts

Directions

Into a large pot place stock, hoisin sauce, oyster sauce, ginger and fish sauce. Bring to a simmer and add mushrooms and pepper, cooking to soften for a few minutes. Just before serving, add bok choy and broccolini. Preheat a frying pan to a high heat. Season steak and cook for 3-4 minutes each side, depending on the thickness. Remove and rest for a few minutes, then slice thinly and place on top of the broth. Garnish with bean sprouts.

