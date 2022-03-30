Beautifully spiced banana bread. Photo / Lottie Hedley

Plant-based, gluten-free and refined sugar-free, the modern, family-friendly recipes from Sophie Steevens' cookbook Simple Wholefoods, all use ingredients as close to their natural state as possible. "I love the soft, springy texture of this delightfully sweet bread," says Sophie. "It has the perfect amount of aromatic spices to enhance the flavours, and a finishing touch of caramelised maple banana that really makes it sing."

Ingredients

1½ cups buckwheat flour 1 tsp baking powder 1 tsp baking soda ½ cup coconut sugar 1 Tbsp ground cinnamon 1 tsp ground ginger ½ tsp ground cardamom ¼ tsp ground nutmeg 1 cup rice milk (or other plant milk) ¼ cup melted coconut oil 1 tsp pure vanilla extract 2 cups very ripe bananas (about 4 bananas), mashed (see tip) 1 cup walnuts, roughly chopped ½ cup sultanas

Topping

1 small banana, sliced lengthways 1 Tbsp pure maple syrup

Directions

Preheat the oven to 170°C fan-bake. Line a loaf tin with baking paper. Sift the buckwheat flour into a large bowl. Add the baking powder, baking soda, coconut sugar, cinnamon, ginger, cardamom and nutmeg. Mix to combine. Make a well in the centre of the dry ingredients and add the rice milk, coconut oil and vanilla and mix to combine. Add the banana, walnuts and sultanas and mix again. Tip the mixture into the prepared loaf tin and spread out evenly. Arrange the sliced banana on top and drizzle over the maple syrup. Bake for 60–70 minutes, or until golden. To test if it's cooked through, insert a knife into the centre of the loaf. It should come out clean if the loaf is ready. Remove from the tin and let cool before slicing and serving. Store in a sealed container for 3–5 days.

Tip: Ensure you use very ripe, spotty bananas in this recipe as they will really boost the natural flavour, texture and sweetness of the loaf.

Edited extract from Simple Wholefoods by Sophie Steevens published by Allen & Unwin NZ, RRP: $49.99. Photography by Lottie Hedley