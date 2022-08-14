Baked feta & lentils with blackberry vinaigrette

Photo / David Frenkiel

Green Kitchen duo, David Frenkiel and Luise Vindahl, have done it again – their latest cookbook is yet another mouthwatering collection of vegetarian meals, this time separated into quick and slow meals, so whether you need a nutritious meal in a hurry or have a weekend to conjure up some deliciousness, you're covered.

For this baked feta, the couple say, "Serving it over warm lentils keeps the cheese warm and soft for longer, and provides a satiating base, along with greens and toasted hazelnuts. The succulent blackberry vinaigrette adds a slightly tart sweetness and lends the dish a beautiful, deep inky sheen."

Quick: 20 mins

Ingredients

1 cup pre-cooked black lentils, drained 200g block of feta 1 lemon, zest only 2 thyme sprigs, leaves picked 2 Tbsp olive oil 1 handful hazelnuts 2 tsp honey 2 handfuls baby spinach

For the blackberry vinaigrette

½ cup fresh blackberries (or use frozen ones, thawed) ½ small shallot or spring onion, finely chopped 1 Tbsp olive oil 1 Tbsp red wine vinegar 1 tsp honey To taste sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Directions

Preheat the oven to 200°C fan. Place the lentils in a small ovenproof dish. Pour over the stock and give it a stir, then distribute the lentils evenly around the dish, making space for the feta in the middle. Place the feta in the space, then scatter over the lemon zest and thyme, and drizzle with the olive oil. Place in the middle of the oven, then place the hazelnuts on a small baking tray (pan) on the rack below. Bake for 8 minutes, then remove both items from the oven. Preheat the grill to its highest setting. Drizzle the honey over the feta, then grill for 4 minutes or until golden. Meanwhile, make the vinaigrette. Mash the blackberries in a small bowl with a fork, then add the shallot or spring onion, olive oil, vinegar and honey. Season to taste. Chop the toasted hazelnuts. To serve, take out 2 plates or bowls and place a handful of spinach on each. Top with the lentils, then halve the feta and place on top. Drizzle over the blackberry vinaigrette and finish with a sprinkle of hazelnuts.

Edited extract from Green Kitchen: Quick & Slow – Joyful Vegetarian Recipes for Quick Weeknight Fixes and Slow Weekend Meals by David Frenkiel and Luise Vindahl, published by Hardie Grant Book. Photography by David Frenkiel. RRP $50, available in stores nationally.