Annabel Langbein's zucchini and cherry tomato nicoise salad

Choose small, firm zucchini, as larger ones tend to have soft, seedy cores and coarser flesh. If you have only big zucchini, cut out and discard the cores before slicing. Soaking the red onion in cold water mellows the flavour and reduces the harsh aftertaste. You can bulk up the salad with lightly cooked green beans.

Ingredients

500 g Cherry tomatoes (Main) 4 Zucchini, small to medium-sized (Main) ¼ cup Boutique extra virgin olive oil 3 Tbsp Lemon juice 1 pinch Salt and freshly ground black pepper ½ Small red onions ½ cup Kalamata olives 2 ½ Tbsp Capers 1 large handful Parsley leaves ½ cup Pine nuts, toasted

Directions