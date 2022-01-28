Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Recipes

Annabel Langbein's zucchini and cherry tomato nicoise salad

15 min
for 6 people
Annabel Langbein's zucchini and cherry tomato nicoise salad

Annabel Langbein
By
Annabel Langbein

Cook, food writer, publisher and columnist for Canvas

Choose small, firm zucchini, as larger ones tend to have soft, seedy cores and coarser flesh. If you have only big zucchini, cut out and discard the cores before slicing. Soaking the red onion in cold water mellows the flavour and reduces the harsh aftertaste. You can bulk up the salad with lightly cooked green beans.

Ingredients

500 gCherry tomatoes (Main)
4Zucchini, small to medium-sized (Main)
¼ cupBoutique extra virgin olive oil
3 TbspLemon juice
1 pinchSalt and freshly ground black pepper
½ Small red onions
½ cupKalamata olives
2 ½ TbspCapers
1 large handfulParsley leaves
½ cupPine nuts, toasted

Directions

  1. Cut the tomatoes in half and place in a large serving bowl. Use a mandolin or wide vegetable peeler to slice the zucchini very thinly.
  2. Add to tomatoes, drizzle with olive oil and lemon juice, sprinkle with salt and pepper, and toss gently to combine.
  3. Slice the onion as finely as possible and place in a small bowl of cold water to soak. While onion soaks, pit and chop olives and add to salad along with capers and parsley.
  4. Drain the onion and add to salad along with pine nuts. Toss gently and serve within 2 hours.

Collections you may like

Tomato recipes
Eatwell

Tomato recipes

Quick Read

Got tomatoes piling up? Get through the glut with our collection of tomato recipes

Salmon recipes
Eatwell

Salmon recipes

Quick Read

Super food, super flavour - salmon is both indulgent and healthy, delicious and filling

Avocado recipes
Eatwell

Avocado recipes

Quick Read

Discover our myriad ways to bake, whip, freeze and even fry one in our avocado collection

Recipes supplied by