Annabel Langbein's zucchini and cherry tomato nicoise salad

Choose small, firm zucchini, as larger ones tend to have soft, seedy cores and coarser flesh. If you have only big zucchini, cut out and discard the cores before slicing. Soaking the red onion in cold water mellows the flavour and reduces the harsh aftertaste. You can bulk up the salad with lightly cooked green beans.
Ingredients
|500 g
|Cherry tomatoes (Main)
|4
|Zucchini, small to medium-sized (Main)
|¼ cup
|Boutique extra virgin olive oil
|3 Tbsp
|Lemon juice
|1 pinch
|Salt and freshly ground black pepper
|½
|Small red onions
|½ cup
|Kalamata olives
|2 ½ Tbsp
|Capers
|1 large handful
|Parsley leaves
|½ cup
|Pine nuts, toasted
Directions
- Cut the tomatoes in half and place in a large serving bowl. Use a mandolin or wide vegetable peeler to slice the zucchini very thinly.
- Add to tomatoes, drizzle with olive oil and lemon juice, sprinkle with salt and pepper, and toss gently to combine.
- Slice the onion as finely as possible and place in a small bowl of cold water to soak. While onion soaks, pit and chop olives and add to salad along with capers and parsley.
- Drain the onion and add to salad along with pine nuts. Toss gently and serve within 2 hours.