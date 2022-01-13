Voyager 2021 media awards
Annabel Langbein's garlicky vegetable toss

for 6 people
Annabel Langbein
By
Annabel Langbein

Cook, food writer, publisher and columnist for Canvas

The trick with garlic is not to let it burn, so I will usually add it to the pan after other ingredients - for example after the onions have softened when making a soffritto.

Here it gives a gentle flavour background to a medley of vegetables. You can change out the vegetables to suit the season - zucchini and snow peas are expensive at this time of year, so use broccoli or cauliflower florets and green beans instead.

Ingredients

12Baby carrots, use up to 18, trimmed (Main)
2Zucchini, use up to 3, sliced
2 TbspButter
½ Lemons, finely grated zest only
2Garlic cloves, crushed
3 handfulsSnow peas
1 cupPeas, fresh or frozen
1 tspThyme leaves

Directions

  1. Boil carrots and zucchini in lightly salted water for 3 minutes. Drain.
  2. Return carrots and zucchini to heat, add butter, lemon zest and garlic and sizzle for a few seconds. Add snow peas and peas, if using, and season to taste with salt and ground black pepper.
  3. Cover and cook until snow peas are tender but still bright green (2-3 minutes). Sprinkle with thyme and serve at once.

Essential Annabel Langbein(Annabel Langbein Media, $65) is a beautiful compendium of Annabel’s best-ever savoury recipes and cooking tips — on sale at Paper Plus, Whitcoulls, The Warehouse and all good bookstores or visitannabel-langbein.com

