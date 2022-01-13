Annabel Langbein's garlicky vegetable toss

The trick with garlic is not to let it burn, so I will usually add it to the pan after other ingredients - for example after the onions have softened when making a soffritto.
Here it gives a gentle flavour background to a medley of vegetables. You can change out the vegetables to suit the season - zucchini and snow peas are expensive at this time of year, so use broccoli or cauliflower florets and green beans instead.
Ingredients
|12
|Baby carrots, use up to 18, trimmed (Main)
|2
|Zucchini, use up to 3, sliced
|2 Tbsp
|Butter
|½
|Lemons, finely grated zest only
|2
|Garlic cloves, crushed
|3 handfuls
|Snow peas
|1 cup
|Peas, fresh or frozen
|1 tsp
|Thyme leaves
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Directions
- Boil carrots and zucchini in lightly salted water for 3 minutes. Drain.
- Return carrots and zucchini to heat, add butter, lemon zest and garlic and sizzle for a few seconds. Add snow peas and peas, if using, and season to taste with salt and ground black pepper.
- Cover and cook until snow peas are tender but still bright green (2-3 minutes). Sprinkle with thyme and serve at once.
More French recipes from Annabel
Essential Annabel Langbein(Annabel Langbein Media, $65) is a beautiful compendium of Annabel’s best-ever savoury recipes and cooking tips — on sale at Paper Plus, Whitcoulls, The Warehouse and all good bookstores or visitannabel-langbein.com