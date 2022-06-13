Voyager 2021 media awards
Annabel Langbein's curried sausages

60 min
for 6 people
Annabel Langbein
By
Annabel Langbein

Cook, food writer, publisher and columnist for Canvas

This simple, economical meal-in-a-pot is perfect for a busy weeknight. Serve with roti, naan bread or rice with a bowl of natural yoghurt on the side.

Ingredients

3 TbspNeutral oil
2Onions, halved and thinly sliced
1 TbspMustard seeds
2 tspCurry powder (Main)
1 tspGround cumin
1 tspGround turmeric
½ tspGround ginger
1 pinchChilli powder
500 gBreakfast sausage, good-quality pork or lamb (Main)
¼ cupChutney, mango or peach (Main)
500 gPotatoes, peeled and cut into 3cm chunks
2 ½ cups400g can chopped tomatoes
2 ½ cupsWater
1 servingSalt and pepper, to taste
5 handfulsBaby spinach leaves, or a bunch of spinach, destemmed and chopped

Directions

  1. Heat oil in a large pot and cook onions over a medium heat until softened without browning (8 minutes). Add the spices and cook for 1 minute to release their aromas.
  2. Twist the sausages in the middle to make shorter lengths and add to the pot along with all remaining ingredients except the spinach. Cover and simmer gently until potatoes are tender (about 45 minutes). Season to taste with salt and pepper (it won't need much as the sausages are well seasoned), then mix through spinach until it is fully wilted and serve.

