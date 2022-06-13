Annabel Langbein's curried sausages

This simple, economical meal-in-a-pot is perfect for a busy weeknight. Serve with roti, naan bread or rice with a bowl of natural yoghurt on the side.
Ingredients
|3 Tbsp
|Neutral oil
|2
|Onions, halved and thinly sliced
|1 Tbsp
|Mustard seeds
|2 tsp
|Curry powder (Main)
|1 tsp
|Ground cumin
|1 tsp
|Ground turmeric
|½ tsp
|Ground ginger
|1 pinch
|Chilli powder
|500 g
|Breakfast sausage, good-quality pork or lamb (Main)
|¼ cup
|Chutney, mango or peach (Main)
|500 g
|Potatoes, peeled and cut into 3cm chunks
|2 ½ cups
|400g can chopped tomatoes
|2 ½ cups
|Water
|1 serving
|Salt and pepper, to taste
|5 handfuls
|Baby spinach leaves, or a bunch of spinach, destemmed and chopped
Directions
- Heat oil in a large pot and cook onions over a medium heat until softened without browning (8 minutes). Add the spices and cook for 1 minute to release their aromas.
- Twist the sausages in the middle to make shorter lengths and add to the pot along with all remaining ingredients except the spinach. Cover and simmer gently until potatoes are tender (about 45 minutes). Season to taste with salt and pepper (it won't need much as the sausages are well seasoned), then mix through spinach until it is fully wilted and serve.
