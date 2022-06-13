Annabel Langbein's curried sausages

This simple, economical meal-in-a-pot is perfect for a busy weeknight. Serve with roti, naan bread or rice with a bowl of natural yoghurt on the side.

Ingredients

3 Tbsp Neutral oil 2 Onions, halved and thinly sliced 1 Tbsp Mustard seeds 2 tsp Curry powder (Main) 1 tsp Ground cumin 1 tsp Ground turmeric ½ tsp Ground ginger 1 pinch Chilli powder 500 g Breakfast sausage, good-quality pork or lamb (Main) ¼ cup Chutney, mango or peach (Main) 500 g Potatoes, peeled and cut into 3cm chunks 500 g Potatoes, peeled and cut into 3cm chunks 2 ½ cups 400g can chopped tomatoes 2 ½ cups Water 1 serving Salt and pepper, to taste 5 handfuls Baby spinach leaves, or a bunch of spinach, destemmed and chopped

Directions

Heat oil in a large pot and cook onions over a medium heat until softened without browning (8 minutes). Add the spices and cook for 1 minute to release their aromas. Twist the sausages in the middle to make shorter lengths and add to the pot along with all remaining ingredients except the spinach. Cover and simmer gently until potatoes are tender (about 45 minutes). Season to taste with salt and pepper (it won't need much as the sausages are well seasoned), then mix through spinach until it is fully wilted and serve.

