Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Recipes

Annabel Langbein: whole orange muffins

30 min
Makes: 12
Annabel Langbein
By
Annabel Langbein

Cook, food writer, publisher and columnist for Canvas

Yes, you really do put the whole orange in the mix for these amazing muffins – skin and all! Best with an organic or spray-free orange.

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 180°C fanbake and grease or line 12 small or 10 medium muffin pans.
  2. Cut whole, unpeeled orange into chunks and remove pips. Place in a food processor and whizz to a purée. Add butter, egg and orange juice and whizz to combine.
  3. In a mixing bowl combine flour, sugar, baking powder and baking soda. Add orange mixture and fold in gently. Do not beat. Fold in raisins.
  4. Spoon into prepared muffin pans and bake until risen and cooked through (15 minutes). Dust with icing sugar before serving, if desired.

See more of Annabel's tea time recipes

Collections you may like

Recipes supplied by