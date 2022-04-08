Annabel Langbein: whole orange muffins

Yes, you really do put the whole orange in the mix for these amazing muffins – skin and all! Best with an organic or spray-free orange.
Directions
- Preheat oven to 180°C fanbake and grease or line 12 small or 10 medium muffin pans.
- Cut whole, unpeeled orange into chunks and remove pips. Place in a food processor and whizz to a purée. Add butter, egg and orange juice and whizz to combine.
- In a mixing bowl combine flour, sugar, baking powder and baking soda. Add orange mixture and fold in gently. Do not beat. Fold in raisins.
- Spoon into prepared muffin pans and bake until risen and cooked through (15 minutes). Dust with icing sugar before serving, if desired.
