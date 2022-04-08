Annabel Langbein: whole orange muffins

Yes, you really do put the whole orange in the mix for these amazing muffins – skin and all! Best with an organic or spray-free orange.

Directions

Preheat oven to 180°C fanbake and grease or line 12 small or 10 medium muffin pans. Cut whole, unpeeled orange into chunks and remove pips. Place in a food processor and whizz to a purée. Add butter, egg and orange juice and whizz to combine. In a mixing bowl combine flour, sugar, baking powder and baking soda. Add orange mixture and fold in gently. Do not beat. Fold in raisins. Spoon into prepared muffin pans and bake until risen and cooked through (15 minutes). Dust with icing sugar before serving, if desired.

