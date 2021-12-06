Annabel Langbein: Crusty flatbread

Annabel Langbein Media

This is a wonderfully supple focaccia dough that makes enough for two large loaves. You can freeze half the dough to cook later. The potato keeps the dough tender and stops it from drying out.

I use leftover mashed potato but if you don't have any in the fridge, boil potatoes until tender, mash them and allow them to cool before adding them to the recipe. The wetter the dough is, the lighter the finished result will be, so don't be tempted to keep adding flour.

This favourite dough can be cooked in so many ways including parmesan and basil dimples and cheese and ham twists.

Ingredients

1 ½ cups Warm water, not hot 1 ½ tsp Dry yeast, granules, or use instant yeast 1 cup Mashed potato ¼ cup Extra virgin olive oil 4 ½ cups High grade flour, or baker's flour, plus a little extra for kneading 2 tsp Salt

To garnish

1 Tbsp Extra virgin olive oil, use up to 2 Tbsp 2 tsp Fresh rosemary ½ tsp Sea salt

Directions