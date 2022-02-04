Voyager 2021 media awards
Recipes

Annabel Langbein: breakfast pies

30 min
for 6 people
Annabel Langbein
By
Annabel Langbein

Cook, food writer, publisher and columnist for Canvas

These gluten-free, dairy-free individual eggy pies are so easy the kids can make them for Mother’s Day breakfast or brunch.

Ingredients

1Potato, cooked, cut into 6 slices (optional)
9 slicesShaved ham, halved lengthwise, or 6 rashers of streaky bacon (Main)
8Eggs (Main)
½ cupPeas, or 9 cherry tomatoes, halved
2 TbspParsley leaves, chopped
1 dashSalt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 180 ̊C fanbake and line bases and sides of 6 large cupcake or Texan muffin pans with baking paper, extending paper above the tins. (Don't worry if it doesn't sit tidily – it will fall into place once fillings are added.)
  2. Place a potato slice, if using, in the base of each pan. Arrange 3 ham halves or a rasher of bacon around the side of each pan. Break an egg into each.
  3. Beat the two remaining eggs and mix in the peas or tomatoes and parsley. Season to taste and divide between the pans.
  4. Bake until lightly golden and cooked through (about 20 minutes).

See more of Annabel's breakfast of champions recipes:

