These gluten-free, dairy-free individual eggy pies are so easy the kids can make them for Mother’s Day breakfast or brunch.
Ingredients
|1
|Potato, cooked, cut into 6 slices (optional)
|9 slices
|Shaved ham, halved lengthwise, or 6 rashers of streaky bacon (Main)
|8
|Eggs (Main)
|½ cup
|Peas, or 9 cherry tomatoes, halved
|2 Tbsp
|Parsley leaves, chopped
|1 dash
|Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Directions
- Preheat oven to 180 ̊C fanbake and line bases and sides of 6 large cupcake or Texan muffin pans with baking paper, extending paper above the tins. (Don't worry if it doesn't sit tidily – it will fall into place once fillings are added.)
- Place a potato slice, if using, in the base of each pan. Arrange 3 ham halves or a rasher of bacon around the side of each pan. Break an egg into each.
- Beat the two remaining eggs and mix in the peas or tomatoes and parsley. Season to taste and divide between the pans.
- Bake until lightly golden and cooked through (about 20 minutes).
