These gluten-free, dairy-free individual eggy pies are so easy the kids can make them for Mother’s Day breakfast or brunch.

Ingredients

1 Potato, cooked, cut into 6 slices (optional) 9 slices Shaved ham, halved lengthwise, or 6 rashers of streaky bacon (Main) 8 Eggs (Main) ½ cup Peas, or 9 cherry tomatoes, halved 2 Tbsp Parsley leaves, chopped 1 dash Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Directions

Preheat oven to 180 ̊C fanbake and line bases and sides of 6 large cupcake or Texan muffin pans with baking paper, extending paper above the tins. (Don't worry if it doesn't sit tidily – it will fall into place once fillings are added.) Place a potato slice, if using, in the base of each pan. Arrange 3 ham halves or a rasher of bacon around the side of each pan. Break an egg into each. Beat the two remaining eggs and mix in the peas or tomatoes and parsley. Season to taste and divide between the pans. Bake until lightly golden and cooked through (about 20 minutes).

