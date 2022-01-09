Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Recipes

Angela Casley's vegan brownie with cashew nuts

Makes: 20
Angela Casley's vegan brownie with cashew nuts

Angela Casley
By
Angela Casley

Food writer for Viva

Ingredients

200 gDark dairy-free chocolate (Main)
170 gSelf raising flour
1 TbspCocoa powder
1 tspCinnamon
150 gBrown sugar
⅓ cupSunflower oil
1 ¼ cupscoconut milk
1 tspVanilla essence
½ cupRaw cashew nuts, chopped (Main)
1 servingDried raspberry powder, to garnish
1 pottleCoconut yoghurt, to serve

Directions

  1. Preheat an oven to 170C. Line a 20x20cm tin with baking paper.
  2. Break the chocolate into pieces and place into a bowl over simmering water until melted and smooth.
  3. Into a large bowl place the flour, cocoa, cinnamon and brown sugar.
  4. In another bowl combine the oil, coconut milk and vanilla. Pour in the chocolate and mix until smooth. Add to the dry ingredients stirring to combine. Add half the cashews. Pour into the tin, spread evenly and sprinkle with remaining nuts.
  5. Bake for 45 minutes. Remove and cool.
  6. Serve with a dust of raspberry powder and dollop of coconut yoghurt.

See more of Angela's vegan recipes

Collections you may like

Chilled summer soups
Eatwell

Chilled summer soups

Quick Read

There's more to summer soups than gazpacho (but we have you covered for that too)

Recipes supplied by