Angela Casley's vegan brownie with cashew nuts

Preheat an oven to 170C. Line a 20x20cm tin with baking paper.

Break the chocolate into pieces and place into a bowl over simmering water until melted and smooth.

Into a large bowl place the flour, cocoa, cinnamon and brown sugar.

In another bowl combine the oil, coconut milk and vanilla. Pour in the chocolate and mix until smooth. Add to the dry ingredients stirring to combine. Add half the cashews. Pour into the tin, spread evenly and sprinkle with remaining nuts.

Bake for 45 minutes. Remove and cool.